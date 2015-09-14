2015 First Spouse Four Medal set on sale September 21

All of the First Spouse bronze medals bear the same designs as the 2015-W First Spouse $10 gold coins, but without the coin inscriptions.

The U.S. Mint will launch sales at noon Eastern Time Sept. 21 for the four-piece 2015 First Spouse bronze medal set, limited to a product release of 20,000.

The limited-edition four-piece 2015 First Spouse bronze medal set is scheduled to go on sale at noon Eastern Time Sept. 21 with no household ordering limits.

20,000 sets will be made available, each priced at $16.95.

The sets contain one each of the 1.3125-inch bronze medals replicating the First Spouse $10 gold coins designs for Bess Truman, Mamie Eisenhower, Jacqueline Kennedy and Claudia "Lady Bird" Johnson, but without coin inscriptions.

??Bess Truman: Reverse features a locomotive wheel moving along railroad tracks, representing Mrs. Truman’s support for her husband on his 1948 whistle stop campaign trip for re-election as president.

??Mamie Eisenhower: Reverse features a woman’s hand holding up a political campaign button with the slogan “I Like Mamie,” referring to Mrs. Eisenhower’s popularity as first lady, her involvement in her husband’s presidential campaigns and the popular campaign slogan “I Like Ike.”

??Jacqueline Kennedy: Reverse features the species of saucer magnolia Mrs. Kennedy chose to be planted in a White House garden and near the eternal flame at her husband’s grave at Arlington National Cemetery. The flower's petals stretch across the globe, their tips connecting the points of some of her most notable diplomatic visits. The design also represents the beauty she brought into the world through her support of the arts.

??Lady Bird Johnson: Reverse depicts the Jefferson Memorial, Washington Monument and flowers, in reference to Mrs. Johnson’s efforts in the beautification and conservation of America, starting from Washington, D.C.

The medals are packaged in Mylar, inserted into a folded card containing product information, and placed in a custom-made envelope.

Orders will be accepted online at https://catalog.usmint.gov and by telephone 1-800-872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-6468. Information on shipping options is available at https://catalog.usmint.gov/customerservice/shipping.html.

The set is also available through product enrollment.

