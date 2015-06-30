2015 American Liberty, High Relief $100 coin on sale July 30

The 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief, $100 gold coin will go on sale from the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Daylight Time July 30.

The coin is the first gold U.S. coin to bear the $100 denomination. The coin was originally scheduled to be a $75 face value coin and contain three-quarters of an ounce of pure gold.

A companion American Liberty, High Relief silver medal bearing the same designs but no coin inscriptions is to be offered by the U.S. Mint at a later date.

The coin is limited to a maximum release of 50,000 coins.

