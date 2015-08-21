2015 American $1 Coin and Currency set boasts special finish coin

The illustrative tri-fold presentation holder also includes a Series 2013 $1 Federal Reserve note from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Notes in the set have serial numbers that begin with 911.

The Enhanced Uncirculated 2015-W Native American dollar is exclusive to the 2015 American $1 Coin and Currency set.

The 2015 American $1 Coin and Currency set, which goes on sale Aug. 24, contains an Enhanced Uncirculated 2015-W Native American dollar that is available only in the set.

The reverse design of the coin honors Mohawk ironworkers who built many of the skyscrapers in New York City.

Sales for the product, limited to a maximum of 90,000 sets and priced at $14.95 each, will begin at noon Eastern Time. The Mint is imposing a five-set household ordering limit.

The Enhanced Uncirculated dollar carries the W Mint mark of the West Point Mint incuse on the edge along with the date, motto E PLURIBUS UNUM and 13 stars.

The tri-fold presentation folder housing the coin also includes one Series 2013 $1 Federal Reserve note from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The serial number on the $1 note begins with “911” in honor of the Mohawk ironworkers’ recovery efforts following the collapse of the World Trade Center Twin Towers during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The set also contains historical information about the Mohawk ironworkers and their contributions to “high iron” construction work on New York City skyscrapers, including the World Trade Center, complementing the coin's reverse design. The reverse of the Native American dollar for 2015 features a Mohawk ironworker reaching for an I-beam that is swinging into position, against a high elevation view of the city skyline in the background. Rivets are seen on the left and right side of the design border.

The reverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Ronald D. Sanders and sculptured by U.S Mint Medallic Sculptor Phebe Hemphill.

The coin’s obverse retains the Sacagawea design by sculptor Glenda Goodacre first introduced in 2000.

A certificate of authenticity is printed on the packaging.

The U.S. Mint will accept orders online. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 888-321-6468.

Information about shipping options is available online.

