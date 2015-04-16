2015 America the Beautiful quarters Uncirculated coin set April 22
- Published: Apr 16, 2015, 6 AM
The following information is from a press release issued by the U.S. Mint:
The United States Mint will open sales for the 2015 America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Coin Set (product code NE2) on April 22 at noon Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).
The 10-coin set contains Uncirculated quality quarters honoring Homestead National Monument of America (Neb.), Kisatchie National Forest (La.), Blue Ridge Parkway (N.C.), Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge (Del.), and Saratoga National Historical Park (N.Y.).
Coins in the set were produced at the United States Mint’s production facilities at Philadelphia and Denver. Packaging includes interesting facts about each honored national site. The set is priced at $12.95.
Orders will be accepted at http://www.usmint.gov/catalog and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468), while hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT.
Please visit the United States Mint website for information on shipping options: catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.
The America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Coin Set is also available for purchase through the United States Mint Product Enrollment Program. For additional information about this convenient ordering method, please review the FAQs at http://catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/faqs/.
