US Coins
2014-W Proof gold American Buffalo $50 gold coin on sale May 8
- Published: Apr 15, 2014, 5 AM
The 1-ounce gold Proof 2014-W American Buffalo $50 gold coin goes on sale May. 8 by the U.S. Mint.
Sales by the United States Mint for the Proof 2014-W American Buffalo 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $50 coin are scheduled to open at noon Eastern Time May 8.
Pricing for the coin will be announced closer to the launch date since pricing is tied to a pricing grid for precious metals coins and subject to fluctuation.
Visit the U.S. Mint’s website at www.usmint.gov for sales updates.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction