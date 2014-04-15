2014-W Proof gold American Buffalo $50 gold coin on sale May 8

The 1-ounce gold Proof 2014-W American Buffalo $50 gold coin goes on sale May. 8 by the U.S. Mint.

Sales by the United States Mint for the Proof 2014-W American Buffalo 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $50 coin are scheduled to open at noon Eastern Time May 8.

Pricing for the coin will be announced closer to the launch date since pricing is tied to a pricing grid for precious metals coins and subject to fluctuation.

Visit the U.S. Mint’s website at www.usmint.gov for sales updates.