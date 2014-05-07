2014 U.S. Mint Uncirculated sets to be made available May 13

The U.S. Mint’s 2014 Uncirculated set will be available to the buying public in less than one week.



The pair of 14-coin collections that include coins produced at the Mint's facilities in Denver and Philadelphia will go on sale at 12 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 13, according to the Mint.



Comprising each Mint's portion of the 2014 Uncirculated set are four Presidential dollar coins and one Native American dollar coin, five America the Beautiful quarter dollars, one Kennedy half dollar, one Roosevelt dime, one Jefferson 5-cent coin and one Lincoln cent.



The four presidents honored with commemorative dollar coins in 2014 are Warren G. Harding, Calvin Coolidge, Herbert Hoover and Franklin D. Roosevelt. The 2014 Presidential $1 Uncirculated set is already on sale.



National parks recognized by the America the Beautiful Quarters Program this year are the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee, Shenandoah National Park in Virginia, Arches National Park in Utah, Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado and Everglades National Park in Florida.



For $27.95 (plus a $4.95 shipping-and-handling fee), buyers receive two 14-coin sets displayed in folders bearing an image of a U.S. flag. The folder containing the Denver Mint coins is accented in red, while the Philadelphia Mint folder is accented in blue.



Orders can be made online or by calling 800-872-6468. (With TTY equipment, hearing- and speech-impaired buyers should dial 1-888-321-6468.)



The reduced cost for those purchasing through the Mint’s Online Subscription Program is $25.15. Subscription-price orders must be completed by May 7.