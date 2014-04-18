2014 Silver Proof set sales start April 29

Sales for the 14-coin 2014-S Silver Proof set by the United States Mint are scheduled to begin at noon Eastern Time April 29.

The set is being offered at an initial price of $53.95 (less than the initial price of $67.95 for the 2013 set), but price is subject to change based on the price of silver. Seven of the coins in the set are made of .900 fine silver.

The 14 coins in the set are encased in three separate plastic lenses that are then housed in a full-color storage box.

The front of the box bears a scene of the Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., with the Washington Monument in the background. The back of the box includes images showing scenery in the five national parks depicted on the reverses of the five America the Beautiful .900 fine silver quarter dollars in the set.

One plastic lens contains the Lincoln copper-plated zinc cent, Jefferson copper-nickel 5-cent coin, Roosevelt .900 fine silver dime, Kennedy .900 fine silver half dollar, and the 2014-S Native American manganese-brass clad dollar, which this year commemorates native hospitality ensuring the success of the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

A second plastic lens contains in .900 fine silver the five America the Beautiful quarter dollars, with reverse designs honoring Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee, Shenandoah National Park in Virginia, Arches National Park in Utah, Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado, and Everglades National Park in Florida.

A third lens contains the Presidential manganese-brass clad dollars with obverse portraits depicting Warren G. Harding, Calvin Coolidge, Herbert Hoover and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Orders will be accepted at the bureau’s online catalog at www.usmint.gov/catalog or at 800-872-6468.