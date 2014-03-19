2014-S Proof set available March 25 from United States Mint

Sales for the 2014-S United States Mint Proof Set will open at noon Eastern Time March 25.

Orders will be accepted at www.usmint.gov/catalog and at 800-872-6468, and hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 888-321-6468.

The 2014-S Proof set, priced at $31.95, comprises the following:

Four Presidential dollars honoring Warren G. Harding, Calvin Coolidge, Herbert Hoover, and Franklin D. Roosevelt;

Five America the Beautiful quarter dollars honoring Great Smoky Mountains National Park (Tenn.), Shenandoah National Park (Va.), Arches National Park (Utah), Great Sand Dunes National Park (Colo.), and Everglades National Park (Fla.);

One each of the Native American dollar, Kennedy half dollar, Roosevelt dime, Jefferson 5-cent coin and Lincoln cent.

The coins are sealed in three protective lenses. The set is packaged in an outer carton with an image of the Washington Monument at sunrise on the front. The back of the carton has an image from each national park or site honored in 2014, with its name, state, and the year in which it was established as a national site; a portrait of each president, with the president's name, and the years served in office; and the partial coin images of the obverses of the remaining coins.