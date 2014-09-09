U.S. Mint's 2014 Presidential $1 sets on sale Sept. 16

The 2014 Presidential $1 coins from the U.S. Mint feature Warren G. Harding, Calvin Coolidge, Herbert Hoover and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

The U.S. Mint will begin accepting orders for two different 2014 Presidential dollar four-coin sets on Sept. 16 at noon Eastern Daylight Time, according to a release from the Mint.

The $12.95 Presidential sets contain circulating quality coins featuring the portraits of Warren G. Harding, Calvin Coolidge, Herbert Hoover, and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Purchasers can choose from one of two different versions of the sets; one set contains coins from the Philadelphia Mint and the other set contains coins from the Denver Mint.

The 2014 sets continue what is an annual offering by the United States Mint. They should not be confused with the 2014 Presidential $1 Coin Uncirculated set, which offers higher quality coins.

The sets are offered in distinctive packaging.

A fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders for shipping and handling.

Orders can be made online and at 800-872-6468, while hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 888-321-6468. A fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders for shipping and handling.