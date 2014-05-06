2014 Presidential $1 Uncirculated Set available for purchase

The latest Presidential $1 Coin Uncirculated set from the U.S. Mint is now available and features coins honoring Warren G. Harding, Calvin Coolidge, Herbert Hoover and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

The 2014 Uncirculated set is the eighth such set released by the Mint and is listed at $16.95. That price does not include shipping and handling.

"Each eight-coin set features four uncirculated Presidential $1 Coins from the United States Mint at Philadelphia and four uncirculated Presidential $1 Coins from the United States Mint at Denver,” the Mint’s description of the set reads. "The set is presented in a folder with brief biographical sketches and portraits of each President. Each coin is mounted in an individual protective, rotatable blister, and edge-incused inscriptions on the coins are fully visible."

Each coin's obverse features a portrait of a respective commander in chief along with the inscription IN GOD WE TRUST, the presidential sequence number (Harding is the 29th president, for example) and his years in office. The reverse of each coin features the Statue of Liberty.

The years covered by the terms of the four presidents featured in the Uncirculated set span from 1921 to 1945.