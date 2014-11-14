2014 Native American Coin and Currency set available Nov. 20

The 2014 American $1 Coin and Currency Set is scheduled to go on sale by the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time Nov. 20.

There are no product or household ordering limits. The set is offered at $13.95.

The set includes an Enhanced Uncirculated finish 2014-D Native American dollar and Series 2013 $1 Federal Reserve note in a trifold presentation folder with historical information about the Lewis and Clark Expedition. This product includes a certificate of authenticity printed on the package. A sleeve is also included.

The dollar coin's obverse retains sculptor Glenna Goodacre's “Sacagawea” design first produced in 2000.

The reverse depicts a Native American man offering a pipe while his wife offers provisions of fish, corn, roots and gourds. In the background is a stylized image of the face of William Clark’s compass highlighting “NW,” the area in which the expedition occurred.

The reverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Chris Costello and sculptured by U.S. Mint medallic sculptor Joseph F. Menna.

To order visit the U.S. Mint's website.

Updated 12/1/14

