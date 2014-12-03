2014 gold American Eagle bullion coin sales trailing 2013

2014 sales of American Eagle gold bullion coins by the U.S. Mint are well below those from the 2013 calendar year despite a current drop in the price of the precious metal, which has traditionally spurred demand.

Sales of 2014 American Eagle 1-ounce platinum bullion coins are even more lackluster than gold coin sales, with no platinum coins reported sold in November.

So far in 2014, through Dec. 2, the Mint has recorded sales of 521,000 ounces in American Eagle gold bullion coins — 414,500 ounces in 1-ounce $50 face value coins; 23,000 ounces in half-ounce $25 coins (46,000 coins); 29,000 ounces in $10 quarter-ounce coins (116,000 coins); and 54,500 in tenth-ounce $5 coins (545,000 coins).

For comparison, during calendar year 2013, the U.S. Mint recorded sales of 856,500 ounces of American Eagle gold bullion coins — 743,500 ounces in 1-ounce coins; 29,000 ounces in half-ounce coins (58,000 coins); 30,500 ounces in quarter-ounce coins (122,000 coins); and 53,500 ounces in tenth-ounce coins (535,000 coins).

Platinum Eagles

The U.S. Mint resumed the sale of platinum American Eagle bullion coins in March 2014, after last offering the coins in November 2008.

From the March resumption of sales through Dec. 2, the Mint records sales at just 16,700 coins.

The lack of sales in November is the second month this year that no coins were recorded sold. July is the other.

The 2014 offering comprises the 1-ounce, .9995 platinum $100 face value version only, not any of the fractional sizes —no $50 half-ounce, $25 quarter-ounce or $10 tenth-ounce coins are offered.

American Eagle bullion coins are sold only through a network of authorized purchasers.

These market makers purchase the coins from the Mint based on the closing PM spot price of the precious metal on the London market plus a small premium. The coins are then sold at a small markup to dealers, collectors and investors.

