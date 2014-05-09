2014 First Spouse gold $10 coins honor first ladies’ efforts

Lou Hoover was the first presidential spouse to give a public radio address.

Grace Coolidge advocated for the deaf and hearing impaired. The obverse portrait is by AIP artist Joel Iskowitz, with a reverse created by AIP artist Frank Morris.

The Florence Harding First Spouse gold $10 reverse reflects her support of WWI veterans. The Mint has not released details of when the coin will go on sale.

The U.S. Mint has released final approved designs for the Proof and Uncirculated 2014-W First Spouse half-ounce gold $10 coins.

According to U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White May 8, the designs depicting first ladies Florence Harding, Grace Coolidge, Lou Hoover, and Eleanor Roosevelt were approved Feb. 6 by Acting Treasury Secretary Mary Miller, on behalf of Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew.

Details on the coin designs, designers and Mint engraving staff are as follows:

? Florence Harding — Obverse portrait by Artistic Infusion Program artist Thomas Cleveland, sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Joseph F. Menna. Reverse design by Cleveland, sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Donald Everhart II.

According to the Mint website: “Mrs. Harding championed the cause of World War I veterans, symbolized by the initials WWV that form a torch, transformed into a pen at its base to represent her extensive correspondence with veterans, their spouses, and widows. The camera represents her orchestration of photo opportunities supporting her husband’s campaign. The ballot box represents her distinction as the first First Lady to cast a vote for a presidential candidate, her husband.”

? Grace Coolidge — Obverse portrait by AIP artist Joel Iskowitz, sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Phebe Hemphill. Reverse design by AIP artist Frank Morris, sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Jim Licaretz.

According to the Mint website: “Mrs. Coolidge advocated for the deaf and hearing impaired. This design depicts three hands finger-spelling the letters USA in American Sign Language against the backdrop of the White House.”

? Lou Hoover — Obverse portrait by AIP artist Susan Gamble, sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Michael Gaudioso. Reverse design by AIP artist Richard Masters and sculptured by Licaretz.

According to the Mint: “This design features a late 1920’s radio set. Mrs. Hoover was the first First Lady to give a public radio address.”

? Eleanor Roosevelt — Obverse portrait by AIP artist Chris Costello, sculptured by Hemphill. Reverse designed by Costello and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Renata Gordon.

On the reverse design, “Mrs. Roosevelt’s right hand lights a candle, and its glowing light rises over a stylized graphic of the Earth’s curved horizon, symbolizing her life’s work and the global impact of her humanitarian initiatives,” according to the Mint’s website. “Adlai Stevenson remarked after her death, ‘She would rather light a candle than curse the darkness, and her glow has warmed the world.’?”

The First Spouse designs will also appear on companion 1.3125-inch bronze medals, sans the coin inscriptions.

U.S. Mint officials have not yet disclosed when the First Spouse coins will be available nor the maximum mintages.

2013 program details

All five 2013 First Spouse gold coins remain available in their Proof and Uncirculated versions. Each coin is limited to a mintage of 10,000 pieces across both finish options.

Five coins were issued in 2013 because during Woodrow Wilson’s first term, his first wife, Ellen, died, and he subsequently remarried, to Edith.