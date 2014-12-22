2014 First Spouse coin retains top spot for lowest mintage

The Uncirculated 2014-W Lou Hoover First Spouse gold $10 coin has the lowest sales for the entire program.

The Uncirculated 2014-W Lou Hoover First Spouse gold $10 coin still holds the "top" spot, with the lowest mintage of any of the First Spouse gold coins since the program was inaugurated in 2007.

As of Dec. 22, the Mint recorded sales of 1,275 of the Uncirculated version of the Hoover half-ounce, .9999 fine gold coin and 1,885 of the Proof version.

The 2014 coins have a maximum authorized product limit of 10,000 coins across both versions for each design.



Sales through Dec. 22, 2014, for the remaining 2014 issues are:

??Florence Harding — Proof 2,169; Uncirculated 1,415.

??Grace Coolidge — Proof 2,105; Uncirculated 1,338.

??Eleanor Roosevelt — Proof 2,232; Uncirculated 1,294.

??Edith Wilson — Proof 2,279; Uncirculated 1,720.

The First Spouse program, authorized under provisions of the Presidential $1 Coin Act of 2005, Public Law 109-145, will continue through 2016, and is currently scheduled to conclude with the release of the Proof and Uncirculated 2016-W Betty Ford First Spouse gold $10 coins.

The price of the 2014 First Spouse coins is based on the U.S. Mint’s pricing grid for coins containing precious metals. The price is subject to change weekly.

As of Dec. 22, the coins were being offered at $815 for the Proof coin and $795 for the Uncirculated coin.

For more information on the First Spouse coins, visit the U.S. Mint website.

More from CoinWorld.com:

U.S. Mint moves deadline for ordering 2014 commemorative coins

How can someone successfully invest in rare coins?: 7 lessons in collecting

Sold out: 2014 American $1 Coin and Currency set, with 50,000 sets reported sold

United States Mint to offer 1-ounce silver Proof 2015-W American Eagle dollar beginning Jan. 2

Carson City Mint coins unwanted when first struck but now they are wildly popular

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!