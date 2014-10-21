2014 First Spouse Bronze Medal set on sale October 23

The United States Mint will open sales for the 2014 First Spouse Bronze Medal Series: Four-Medal Set at noon Eastern Time Oct. 23.

The set includes one each of the four 1.3125-inch bronze medals bearing the likenesses that appear on the .9999 fine half-ounce gold First Spounse $10 coins honoring Florence Harding, Grace Coolidge, Lou Hoover, and Eleanor Roosevelt.

The set is priced at $16.95.

Orders will be accepted online and by telephone at 800-872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-6468.

Please visit the United States Mint website for more information on the Mint's new shipping options.