2014 Coin and Chronicles set available December 22

The U.S. Mint will offer the limited-edition 2014 Coin and Chronicles set at noon Eastern Time Dec. 22 containing coin, stamp and medal collectibles featuring President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Limited to a production release of 20,000 sets with no household ordering limits, each set carries a retail price of $57.95.

The set contains a Proof 2014-S Roosevelt Presidential $1 coin, a Proof copper-nickel clad 2014-S Roosevelt dime, a bronze Roosevelt Presidential medal and a silver Roosevelt Presidential medal. The two coins are being struck at the San Francisco Mint with the S Mint mark. Both medals are being struck at the Philadelphia Mint, but without a P Mint mark.

According to Mint spokesman Michael White, the bronze and silver medals will bear the same designs that appear on the U.S. Mint's Presidential medal depicting FDR originally issued in 1945. The designs were screated and sculptured by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver John R. Sinnock.

The bronze medal to be issued in the Coin and Chronicles Set is 1.3125 inches in diameter and the silver medal is being struck on a 1-ounce, .999 fine silver, 40.6-millimeter American Eagle planchet, White said.

The set also contains four U.S. postage stamps depicting the president that were issued shortly after his death since President Roosevelt was an avid stamp collector:

?? The 1-cent Roosevelt stamp “Hyde Park” showing his beloved New York home.

?? The 2-cent Roosevelt stamp “Little White House” paying tribute to the president’s frequent and favorite retreat, located in Warm Springs, Georgia.

?? The 3-cent Roosevelt stamp “White House” featuring a picturesque image of the White House in the background.

?? The 5-cent Roosevelt stamp “Four Freedoms” showing a globe inscribed with his famous four freedoms, “Freedom of Speech and Religion, from Want and Fear.”