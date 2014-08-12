Baseball HOF silver dollar signed by Cal Ripken Jr. goes for $500

The following post is pulled from Coin World editor Steve Roach’s Market Analysis column in the Aug. 25 issue.

The 2014 Baseball Hall of Fame commemorative coin program has been hugely popular with collectors.



The coins were launched on March 27, 2014, at the Baltimore Whitman Expo. Both Numismatic Guaranty Corp. and Professional Coin Grading Service got clever with special labels used to identify coins sold at the Baltimore show on the first day. NGC used the familiar baseball phrasing “Opening Day” while PCGS used the phrase “Baltimore First Pitch.”



Coins released during the first 30 days of a program’s start are eligible for “First Strike” (PCGS) and “Early Release” (NGC) labels.



After the frenzy of the first few months, prices for these have settled down. Here’s a look at the silver dollar in the marketplace.



The coin: 2014-P Baseball silver dollar, PCGS MS-70, First Strike, Cal Ripken Jr. signed label



The price: $500



The story: With initial ordering limits of 100 coins per household of each type, Proof and Uncirculated, it took several weeks for the silver dollar to sell out. On April 10, 2014, the Mint confirmed the sellout of 400,000 Baseball silver dollars at introductory prices of $47.95 for the Uncirculated coin and $51.95 for the Proof dollar.



Prices quickly shot up in the secondary market to the $90 per coin level and that held for the first month. Starting in May, prices began a gradual decline and today wholesale dealers are trading Proof dollars at the $65 level with Uncirculated pieces at $60 each.



An area where substantial interest is seen is with the PCGS labels signed by baseball players enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The PCGS autograph program includes Cal Ripken Jr., Reggie Jackson, Ernie Banks and Tony LaRussa, among others. PCGS “First Strike” examples of these in Proof 70 Deep Cameo and MS-70 routinely bring between $400 and $500 when offered at auction.



Typical unsigned “First Strike” examples in comparable grades bring $150 to $200 usually.

