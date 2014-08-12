2014 Baseball HOF analysis: Half dollar brings $37 at auction

The following post is pulled from Coin World editor Steve Roach’s Market Analysis column in the Aug. 25 issue.

The 2014 Baseball Hall of Fame commemorative coin program has been hugely popular with collectors.



The coins were launched on March 27, 2014, at the Baltimore Whitman Expo. Both Numismatic Guaranty Corp. and Professional Coin Grading Service got clever with special labels used to identify coins sold at the Baltimore show on the first day. NGC used the familiar baseball phrasing “Opening Day” while PCGS used the phrase “Baltimore First Pitch.”



Coins released during the first 30 days of a program’s start are eligible for “First Strike” (PCGS) and “Early Release” (NGC) labels.



After the frenzy of the first few months, prices for these have settled down. Here’s a look at the half dollar in the marketplace.



The coin: 2014-S Baseball half dollar, PCGS Proof 69 Deep Cameo



The price: $37



The story: Proof and Uncirculated 2014 Baseball copper-nickel clad half dollars are the only coins from the program still available from the U.S. Mint, priced at $23.95 and $22.95, respectively. With a large authorized mintage of 750,000, examples should be available from the Mint for some time. The Mint’s Young Collectors set includes a half dollar in a colorful holder and is available at $24.95.



Contrasting with the $5 issue, the half dollars are generally graded Proof 69 Deep Cameo rather than Proof 70 Deep Cameo, placing added pressure on “perfect” examples.



At a July 13, 2014, GreatCollections.com auction, a 2014-S Baseball half dollar in Proof 69 Deep Cameo brought $37. On July 27 a PCGS Proof 70 Deep Cameo half dollar sold for $115.08 in an eBay auction.

