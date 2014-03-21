2014 Baseball coins launch March 27 at Whitman Expo

The launch of the 2014 National Baseball Hall of Fame coins will take place March 27 during the Whitman Expo in Baltimore.

The 2014 National Baseball Hall of Fame commemorative coins will launch at noon March 27 at the United States Mint’s booth during the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Baltimore Expo. The expo is being held March 27 to 30 in Hall A at the Baltimore Convention Center. Limited quantities of the coins will be on sale at the Mint’s booth during the expo.

The launch will be one of the many special activities held during the expo in downtown Baltimore. Representatives of the National Baseball Hall of Fame will be in attendance in support of the launch of the 2014 Baseball coins.

Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame third-baseman Brooks Robinson will attend the expo March 27, and be available from 3:10 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. for the media, and from 3:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. for fans, in the Charles Street VIP Suite.

The release marks the first time in history the U.S. Mint has produced a curved coin. The common obverse design for the three coins depicts a concave glove, while the common reverse design features a convex baseball. The special commemoratives will be available in gold $5, silver dollar and copper-nickel clad half dollar denominations.

In addition, portions of what is billed as the highest value buried treasure ever unearthed in the United States, from the Saddle Ridge Hoard, will be on display courtesy of Kagin’s, the exclusive marketer, at Booth 1612. The hoard, discovered by a couple while walking their dog, is valued at more than $10 million and includes at least 14 finest known specimens of U.S. gold coins.

The official auction by Stack’s Bowers Galleries will be held March 26 to 29 and will offer an array of American rarities, including a 1781 Libertas Americana medal and a 1936 Nobel Peace Prize. See www.stacksbowers.com for each lot.

In addition to the opportunity to buy, sell and trade with more than 1,000 coin, paper currency and collectibles dealers from around the globe, the free expo also offers:

A visit behind the scenes at the U.S. Mint through the experiences of Ed Moy, former United States Mint director, at noon March 29 in the Charles St. VIP Suite.

A chance to meet three longtime numismatists, Q. David Bowers, Harvey G. Stack, and Lawrence R. Stack, at noon March 28 in Room 310.

Breakfast with Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., including an update on the Collectible Coin Protection Act at 8 a.m. March 28 in Room 310, sponsored by Gold and Silver PAC.