2014 America the Beautiful Proof sets on sale

The 2014-S America the Beautiful Quarter Dollars Proof set went on sale at noon Eastern Time Jan. 7 by the U.S. Mint.

The set features Proof versions struck at the San Francisco Mint of 2014 America the Beautiful quarter dollars with reverse designs honoring Great Smoky Mountains National Park (Tennessee), Shenandoah National Park (Virginia), Arches National Park (Utah), Great Sand Dunes National Park (Colorado) and Everglades National Park (Florida).

The 2014 United States Mint America the Beautiful Quarters Proof set is priced at $14.95. Orders will be accepted at the bureau’s online catalog, www.usmint.gov/catalog, and at 800-872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 888-321-6468.

A shipping and handling fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders.

Collectors also may purchase the 2014-S America the Beautiful Quarters Proof set through the Online Subscription Program.

For the first time, the bureau is offering a 10 percent discount on subscription orders for this set, reducing only the subscription price to $13.45. The discount will apply to all sets purchased through both new and existing subscriptions. ¦