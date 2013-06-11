2013 West Point Mint anniversary set sales end

A tray of Enhanced Uncirculated 2013-W American Eagle silver dollars awaits removal for further quality inspection and eventual encapsulation and packaging.

West Point Mint press operator Vincent Quaglietta visually inspects a newly struck Enhanced Uncirculated silver American Eagle before putting a magnifier to it for closer inspection to locate any possible defects.

Revised, but still not final, sales figures for the 2013 American Eagle West Point Two-Coin Silver sets reflect a 16.2 percent drop from the total when sales ended June 6.

Obverse and reverse of a newly minted Enhanced Uncirculated 2013-W American Eagle silver dollar soon after its June 4 production at the West Point Mint. The coin is one of the two in the two-piece set celebrating the Mint facility’s 75th anniversary June 13.

Final but unaudited sales by the United States Mint for the 2013 American Eagle West Point Two-Coin Silver set totaled 281,310 sets by the 5 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time sales expiration June 6.

Sales began at noon EDT May 9. The sets were offered for $139.95 each.

The final official sales total is expected to drop as orders are canceled by some of those placing them, some sets are returned and some transactions are canceled because credit cards registered for payment have expired.

U.S. Mint officials were expected to have the sets begin shipping soon after the close of sales. Orders placed on the final day of sales June 6 had an anticipated delivery date of Sept. 30.

The two-coin set was issued to mark the West Point Mint’s 75th anniversary as a Mint facility.

It contains an Enhanced Uncirculated 2013-W American Eagle silver dollar. The coin has multiple finishes on different elements of its design, resulting in a distinct look for a coin struck by the U.S. Mint. The fields on the Enhanced Uncirculated coin’s obverse and reverse have a light frosted finish. Each side also has two other finishes.

On the obverse of the coin, a brilliant polished finish was executed on the mountains, what would be the red stripes and blue field of the United States flag, the date and Liberty’s sandals. The remaining elements and lettering on the obverse have the Mint’s standard heavy frosted finish.

On the reverse, the ribbon in the eagle’s beak, the arrows and the oak branch all have a brilliant polished finish. The lettering and other design elements on the reverse have the heavy frosted finish.

The set also contains a Reverse Proof American Eagle silver dollar, whose elements bear finishes opposite those of a regular Proof. The regular Proof bears frosted devices contrasted against polished, mirrored fields. The Reverse Proof is exactly the opposite.

Both the Enhanced Uncirculated and Reverse Proof silver American Eagles receive three strikes on a Gräbener press with the dies oriented to strike with vertical motion. The press exerts an average of approximately 220 tons for each of the three strikes, for the metal flow to fill the obverse and reverse dies and the collar die containing the reeded edge device.

The silver American Eagles for the two-coin set are struck at the rate of 20 coins per minute, with planchets being magazine fed one at a time.

Die life is averaging 1,800 coins per Enhanced Uncirculated silver Eagle obverse or reverse die, and 2,000 for the Reverse Proof dies. Die life for the regular Proof silver Eagle is close to 2,300 coins per die, according to West Point Mint officials.

Opened as a bullion depository on June 13, 1938, West Point gained full Mint status on March 31, 1988, when President Reagan signed into law legislation that also elevated the San Francisco facility to full Mint status from an assay office. ¦