2013 Uncirculated Mint set on sale June 4

Image courtesy of the U.S. Mint.

New packaging is being introduced by the U.S. Mint for the 2013 Uncirculated Mint set, which contains 14 coins apiece from the Denver Mint and Philadelphia Mint.

The 2013 Uncirculated Mint set was scheduled to go on sale by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Daylight Time June 4.

Priced at $27.95, each set contains 28 coins — 14 Uncirculated coins apiece from Denver Mint and Philadelphia Mint production.

Packaging for the annual set includes two folders separating the coins of each facility, each with a certificate of authenticity printed on the packaging.

Individual folders display a U.S. red, white, and blue flag image on the front. The folder containing the coins from the Philadelphia Mint is accented in blue, and the folder containing the coins from the Denver Mint is accented in red.

The 14 coins from each facility are:

? Four Presidential dollars honoring William McKinley, Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft, and Woodrow Wilson.

? Five America the Beautiful quarter dollars honoring White Mountain National Forest (New Hampshire), Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial (Ohio), Great Basin National Park (Nevada), Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine (Maryland), and Mount Rushmore National Memorial (South Dakota).

? One Native American dollar.

? One Kennedy half dollar.

? One Roosevelt dime.

? One Jefferson 5-cent coin.

? One Lincoln cent.

All of the coins struck at the Denver Mint bear the D Mint mark. All of the coins struck at the Philadelphia Mint bear the facility’s P Mint mark, except the Lincoln cent.

Orders for the set may be placed at the Mint’s online catalog at www/usmint.gov/catalog, and by telephone at 800-872-6467.

Hearing- and speech-impaired customers may order by calling 888-321-6468.

All domestic orders will be assessed a shipping and handling fee of $4.95 per order. ¦