2013 set may recognize West Point Mint's 75th anniversary

U.S. Mint officials may offer a two-coin 2013 American Eagle Proof set with a Reverse Proof coin to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the opening of what is now designated as the West Point Mint.

Tom Jurkowsky, director of the U.S. Mint’s Office of Public Affairs, said Dec. 12 the final product has yet to be determined.

He said the components under consideration for the set and its marketing are similar to those of the 2012 American Eagle San Francisco Two-Coin Silver Proof set issued for the current San Francisco Mint’s 75th anniversary.

That 2012 set contains Proof and Reverse Proof versions of the 2012-S American Eagle silver dollar. The set was offered for sale during a designated one-month period, with the number of sets produced based on the number of confirmed orders placed during the restricted time frame. A sales counter registering the cumulative number of sets ordered was posted at www.usmint.gov.

Initially, the West Point facility was not a coining facility although it was operated by the Bureau of the Mint. Built in 1937, it opened in 1938 as the West Point Silver Bullion Depository (with status similar to that of the Fort Knox Gold Bullion Depository). Later, when gold began to be stored at the facility in New York, it became the West Point Depository.

To help the U.S. Mint meet demands for coinage, minting equipment was installed at the West Point facility and coinage production initiated starting in the early 1970s. It struck various circulating coinage in the 1970s and 1980s, although all of its coins were indistinguishable from the same denominations struck at the Philadelphia Mint. In 1980, the West Point facility struck American Arts Gold Medallions — its first foray into bullion pieces.

The facility was elevated to full Mint status March 31, 1988, the same day the San Francisco Assay Office was returned to Mint status. Since the 1980s, the West Point Mint has struck commemorative and bullion coins in silver and gold. It no longer strikes coins for circulation.

The two-coin 2013 West Point Mint set will likely be offered sometime between May 13 and June 13, based on the numismatic product schedule for 2013 released Dec. 11 by the U.S. Mint

Conspicuously absent from the schedule are release dates for the 2013-W First Spouse half-ounce .9999 fine gold $10 coins and bronze medals depicting Ida McKinley, Edith Kermit Roosevelt, Helen Louise Taft, Ellen Louise Wilson and Edith Galt Wilson.

Those products are missing from the schedule, Jurkowsky said, because proposed designs have not yet been submitted to the Commission of Fine Arts and Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee for their review and recommendations.

Selection of final designs after CFA and CCAC review is at the discretion of the Treasury secretary or their designee.

Following is the schedule of release dates for 2013 numismatic products:

??Jan. 8?— 2013-S America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof set (five coins).

??Jan. 15?— 2013 Birth set (each set includes Proof 2013-S versions of the Lincoln cent, Jefferson 5-cent coin, Roosevelt dime, White Mountain National Forest quarter dollar for New Hampshire, and Kennedy half dollar).

??Jan. 22?— 2013-S America the Beautiful Quarters Proof set (five coins).

??Jan. 24?— 2013-W American Eagle 1-ounce silver dollar, Proof.

??Jan. 28?— 2013 America the Beautiful Quarters bags and rolls, White Mountain National Forest.

??Feb. 12?— 2013 America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin set, White Mountain National Forest.

??Feb. 12?— 2013-P America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver quarter dollar, White Mountain National Forest, Uncirculated.

??Feb. 14?— 2013-S United States Mint Presidential $1 Coin Proof set (four coins).

??Feb. 19?— 2013 Presidential $1 Coin rolls, bags, and boxes, William McKinley.

??Feb. 28?— 2013 Girls Scouts of the USA Centennial silver dollar, Proof and Uncirculated.

??March 7?— 2013 United States Mint Presidential $1 Coin Uncirculated set (Philadelphia and Denver Mints, eight coins).

??March 19?— 2013 William McKinley $1 Coin cover.

??March 21?— 2013 5-Star Generals Commemorative Coin Program gold $5 half eagle, silver dollar and copper-nickel clad half dollar, Proof and Uncirculated.

??March 28?— 2013 United States Mint Proof set (14 coins).

??April 13?— 2013 America the Beautiful Quarters bags and rolls, Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial (Ohio).

??April 13?— Presidential $1 Coin rolls, bags and boxes, Theodore Roosevelt.

??April 13?— 2013 United States Mint Uncirculated Mint set (28 coins).

??April 13?— 2013 America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin set, Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial.

??April 13?— 2013-P America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver quarter dollar, Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial, Uncirculated.

??April 13?— 2013-W American Eagle gold 1-ounce, half-ounce, quarter-ounce, tenth-ounce coins, Proof, individually and in four-coin Proof set.

??April 13?— 2013 Native American $1 Coin rolls, bags and boxes.

??April 13?— 2013 America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Coin set (10 coins).

??May 13?— 2013 United States Mint Silver Proof set (14 coins).

??May 13?— 2013 Theodore Roosevelt $1 Coin cover.

??May 13?— 2013-W American Buffalo 1-ounce gold $50 coin, Proof.

??May 13?— 2013-W American Eagle 1-ounce silver coin, Uncirculated.

??June 13?— 2013-W American Eagle 1-ounce gold coin, Uncirculated.

??June 13?— 2013 America the Beautiful Quarters bags and rolls, Great Basin National Park (Nevada).

??June 13?— 2013 Kennedy half dollar bags and rolls.

??June 13?— 2013 America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin set, Great Basin National Park.

??June 13?— 2013-P America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver quarter dollar, Great Basin National Park, Uncirculated.

??July 13?— 2013 Presidential $1 Coin rolls, bags, and boxes,William Howard Taft.

??July 13?— 2013-W American Eagle 1-ounce platinum coin, Proof.

??July 13?— 2013 United States Mint Annual Uncirculated Dollar Coin set.

??Aug. 13?— 2013 William Howard Taft $1 Coin cover.

??Aug. 13?— 2013 America the Beautiful Quarters bags and rolls, Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine (Maryland).

??Sept. 13?— America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin set, Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine.

??Sept. 13?— 2013-P America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver Uncirculated quarter dollar, Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine, Uncirculated.

??Oct. 13?— 2013 Presidential $1 Coin rolls, bags and boxes, Woodrow Wilson.

??Oct. 13?— 2013 Presidential $1 Four-Coin set.

??Nov. 13?— 2013 America the Beautiful Quarters bags and rolls, Mount Rushmore National Memorial (South Dakota).

??Nov. 13?— 2013 Woodrow Wilson $1 Coin cover.

??Nov. 13?— America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin set, Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

??Nov. 13?— 2013-P America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver quarter dollar, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Uncirculated.

??Nov. 13?— 2013 America the Beautiful Quarters Circulating Coin set.

??Dec. 13?— 2013 First Spouse Bronze Medal Series, Five-Medal set.

For more information and updates on scheduled 2013 numismatic products from the United States Mint, visit the Mint’s website at www.usmint.gov. ¦