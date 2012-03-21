2013 'Red Book' available from Whitman

The 66th edition of the Guide Book of United States Coins is being offered by Whitman Publishing.

The book, commonly referred to as the “Red Book,” is an annual retail price guide for U.S. coins, tokens and other numismatic items. The 2013 edition is 16 pages longer than the 2012 edition at 448 pages and it includes 1,974 full-color photographs.

The Guide Book was founded by R.S. Yeoman. Kenneth Bressett is the longtime senior editor, Q. David Bowers is research editor and Jeff Garrett is valuations editor.

The official release of the book will be March 22 during the Whitman Baltimore Coin & Collectibles Expo but pre-orders are being taken.

According to Whitman, the 66th edition offers 7,045 entries in up to nine grades each with more than 32,000 valuations.

More pages have been added to the sections on pre-federal coinage, silver and related dollars, commemorative coins, and U.S. Proof and Mint sets. Due to “popular demand and strong interest in the bullion markets,” a special appendix on the Mint’s American Arts Gold Medallions (1980 to 1984) has been added.

Also new is an illustrated essay on “Coin Collecting Yesterday and Today,” describing the coin market and hobby going back to the mid-1940s, when the “Red Book” was first published. Commentary on today’s rare-coin market has been expanded in the introduction, with sections on third-party grading and authentication. The section on copper coins of New Jersey has been expanded and there is a more extensive listing of Machin’s Mills coins. Another section that has been expanded is the “Collectible Red and Blue Books,” which explores the collectibility of the Guide Book and the companion Handbook of United States Coins.

The new edition is available in several different formats including a large print edition and a limited edition of 1,000 copies of a leather-bound edition autographed by Bressett.

For more information, visit the publisher’s website at www.whitman.com. Free shipping will be available on every order placed online through April 17. The book will also be available in bookstores and hobby shops nationwide beginning April 10. ¦