2013 Presidential dollars get public viewing

The Presidential dollar featuring William McKinley is the 25th release in the Presidential dollar series since the series was introduced in February 2007. The 2013 coins will be offered in several finishes and in a wide range of products by the United States Mint in the months ahead.

The remaining three Presidential dollars for 2013 are those depicting portraits, left to right, of Theodore Roosevelt (26th), William Howard Taft (27th) and Woodrow Wilson (28th). Shown are Proof versions.

United States Mint officials have released images of the Proof versions of the 2013 Presidential dollars.

The four coins, depicting William McKinley, Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft and Woodrow Wilson, will be offered by the U.S. Mint in numismatic options featuring circulation quality, Proof and Uncirculated versions throughout the year.

The dollar coins struck at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints in circulation quality are being offered at numismatic premiums above face value in 25-coin rolls, 100-coin bags, and in 250- and 500-coin boxes. The same coins are also included in First Day Coin Covers.

Presidential dollar coin production for circulation was suspended Dec. 13, 2011, by Treasury Secretary Timothy F. Geithner because of a glut of the coins in Federal Reserve Bank storage facilities. Circulation-quality production since then is reserved strictly for numismatic sales.

The dollar coins are also being struck at Denver and Philadelphia in Uncirculated quality for inclusion in the annual Uncirculated Mint set and other multiple-coin sets.

The Proof versions of the dollars, struck at the San Francisco Mint, are included in the annual Proof set and Silver Proof set, as well as in additional multicoin products.

The McKinley dollar’s obverse was designed and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Phebe Hemphill.

The Roosevelt portrait was designed and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Joseph F. Menna.

Barbara Fox, a master designer with the U.S. Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program, designed the Taft obverse. U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Michael Gaudioso sculptured Fox’s design.

The Wilson obverse was designed and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II.

Everhart also designed and sculptured the Statue of Liberty reverse common to all Presidential dollars.

For specific release dates, product information and pricing, consult the U.S. Mint’s website at www.usmint.gov. ¦