2013 opens with annual FUN convention

The second highest priced lot in the Platinum Night auction is an 1803 Draped Bust dollar graded Proof 66 by PCGS. The coin sold for $851,875.

The 58th Annual Florida United Numismatists Convention will be held Jan. 10 to 13 in Orlando.

The show is scheduled to be held in Hall SB of the Orange County Convention Center’s North-South Building, 9899 International Drive.

Public bourse hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10, 11 and 12, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 13. Admission to the show is free, but parking will be charged.

Heritage Auctions is conducting the official FUN auction Jan. 9 to 13. Among the highlights of the sale is a Proof 1803 Draped Bust dollar, one of just four examples known.

The convention boasts a full schedule of educational programs and specialty club meetings. The schedule of activities follows, with complete details at www.funtopics.com/fun-convention.html.

The educational programs scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 10, are:

??11 a.m. — “Grading Buffalo Nickels,” by Bill Fivaz.

??Noon — “The Many Faces of World Coins,” by Bob Hurst.

??1 p.m. — “Affordable Modern Commemoratives: Collecting With a Purpose,” by Bart Bartanowicz.

??2 p.m. — “Other Works By Well-Known Coin Designers; The Modern Era,” by Ray Herz.

??3 p.m. — “300th Anniversary of the 1715 Spanish Treasure Fleet Loss — An Update,” by Ben Costello.

Programs scheduled for Friday, Jan. 11, are:

??11:30 a.m. — “Telltale Signs of Altered and Counterfeit Coins,” by Skip Fazzari.

??12:30 p.m. — “My 13 Favorite Investment Coins for 2013,” by Don Bonser.

??1:30 p.m. — “The Golden Glitter of Gold; But All That Glitters Isn’t Gold,” by Scott Travers and Maurice Rosen.

??2:45 p.m. — “My Favorite VAMs for 2013,” by John Roberts.

??3:45 p.m. — “Annual VAM Thing,” sponsored by the Society of Silver Dollar Collectors.

Programs scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 12, comprise:

??10 a.m. — “Crack Out All Your Slab Coins!” by Andrew Kimmel.

??11 a.m. — “Buying Tomorrow’s Classic Coinage Today,” by Eric Jordan.

??Noon — “The Future of the U.S. Commemorative Market,” by Anthony Swiatek.

??1:15 p.m. — “35th Annual Silver Dollar Investors’ Forum,” by Al Johnbrier and Randy Campbell.

??2:15 p.m. — “Is It a Doubled Die or Not? A Repunched Date or Not? A Repunched Mintmark or Not?” by BJ Neff.

??3:30 p.m. — “Adding Value to ANA Membership,” by Jeff Shevlin, executive director of the American Numismatic Association.

Specialty clubs meet

Specialty clubs planning to meet separately during the convention are:

??Friday, Jan. 11

9 a.m. — Liberty Seated Collectors Club.

9 a.m. — John Reich Collectors Society.

1 to 5 p.m. — Sunken Treasure Book Club.

1:30 p.m. — Flying Eagle & Indian Cent (Fly-In Club); program topic is “Indian Cent Exonumitica.”

3 p.m. — Barber Coin Collectors Society; program subject is “Presentation of Barber Quarters Varieties Survey Results.”

3 p.m. — Love Token Society.

? Saturday, Jan. 12

8:30 a.m. — Society of Paper Money Collectors.

9 to 9:30 a.m. — Registration for Young Numismatists program. Program runs from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. YNs ages 5 to 18 are welcome. YN’s must be FUN members. FUN dues are $5 and may be paid at the door.

9 a.m. — Women In Numismatics.

9 a.m. — Early American Coppers.

10 a.m. — Original Hobo Nickel Society.

11 a.m. — Currency Club of Long Island.

11 a.m. — International Banknote Society.

Noon — Military Payment Certificates Minifest.

12:30 to 1 p.m. — Registration for Boy Scout/Girl Scout Coin Collecting Merit Badge program. Program begins at 1 p.m. and runs through 4 p.m.

1 p.m. — Cuban Numismatic Association.

1 p.m. — Casino Chip & Gaming Token Collectors Club, Florida Chapter.

2 p.m. — Souvenir Card Collectors Society.

The Florida United Numismatists Annual Membership meeting and FUN Exhibit Awards presentations are scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 13.

Heritage auction

The 1803 Draped Bust dollar in the Heritage auction is certified Proof 66 by Professional Coin Grading Service.

The example offered, according to the lot description, possibly originated with Mint Director Henry R. Linderman. It resurfaced in 1991 when it was purchased over the counter by Texas rare coin dealer Robert L. Astrich. The coin previously sold at Bowers and Merena’s February 2007 Long Beach auction for $672,500.

The Proof silver dollars of 1801 to 1803, today often called novodels, are among the rarest and most valuable issues in the U.S. federal coinage series. They were struck decades after the dates they bear, for sale to collectors.

The Heritage sale boasts a significant number of numismatic rarities, including seven 1792 silver half dismes, and three 1879 Flowing Hair gold $4 Stella patterns.

The seven 1792 half dismes range in grade from a PCGS Genuine piece, to the Floyd Starr specimen certified PCGS Specimen 67. The Floyd Starr coin last sold in Heritage’s April 29, 2006, sale for $1,322,000.

The highest graded Flowing Hair Stella in the sale is an example certified by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. as Proof 67 Cameo, and stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp.

Among the other rarities to be offered in the Heritage FUN auction are:

??1877 Small Head half union, copper gilt, the second of William Barber’s patterns for a gold $50 coin, NGC Proof 64+ Cameo, CAC.

??1872 Amazonian gold $3 pattern in copper, PCGS Proof 65 brown.

??1793 Flowing Hair, Wreath, Vine and Bars cent, PCGS Mint State 62 brown.

??1793 Flowing Hair, Chain, AMERICA cent, PCGS Secure About Uncirculated 55.

??1795 Jefferson Head, Plain Edge cent, new discovery, one of fewer than three dozen pieces known, PCGS Very Fine 20.

??1944-D Lincoln cent, zinc-coated steel off-metal error, PCGS Secure MS-63.

??1804 Capped Bust, 13 Stars on Reverse dime, PCGS Extremely Fine 45.

??1796 Draped Bust, Small Eagle quarter dollar, PCGS Secure MS-60.

??1896-S Barber quarter dollar, NGC MS-65.

??1836 Capped Bust, 50/00, Lettered Edge half dollar, PCGS Proof 65.

??1839-O Capped Bust, Reeded Edge half dollar, NGC Proof 64.

??1855/854 Seated Liberty, With Arrows half dollar, one of possibly six known, NGC Proof 65 Cameo.

??1794 Flowing Hair dollar, PCGS Secure EF-45.

??1895 Morgan dollar, PCGS Proof 62.

??1921 Morgan, Zerbe Proof dollar, NGC Proof 67.

??1797 Capped Bust, With Stars gold $2.50 quarter eagle, PCGS AU-53.

??1795 Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle gold $5 half eagle, BD-15, PCGS MS-62.

??1796 Capped Bust, Small Eagle gold $10 eagle, NGC MS-61.

??1866-S Coronet, No Motto gold $20 double eagle, NGC AU-53.

??1907 Saint-Gaudens, Roman Numerals, High Relief, Flat Rim double eagle, PCGS MS-62.

For more details about the auction, visit Heritage Numismatic Auctions online at www.ha.com; write the firm at 3500 Maple Ave., 17th Floor, Dallas, TX 75219-3941; or telephone Heritage either at 800-872-6467 or 214-528-3500. ¦