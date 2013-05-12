2012-S Silver Proof sets rise in price

With current unofficial sales figures showing that fewer than 400,000 were sold, the 2012-S Silver Proof set has become the key to the modern Silver Proof set series. Sets now sell at the $150 level from large retail dealers.

Buyers who were lucky enough to purchase 2012-S Silver Proof sets from the U.S. Mint have been rewarded handsomely as the secondary market price for this set has exploded in recent months.

The set was originally priced at $67.95, and today dealers are pricing sets at the $150 level with online auctions confirming trades at the $140 to $150 level.

The set is part of the U.S. Mint’s annual Silver Proof set series that started in 1992 after the U.S. Mint received Congress’ approval to strike the dime, quarter dollar and half dollar in the standard 90 percent silver composition that was abandoned for circulation under the Coinage Act of 1965.

The 2012 set includes silver quarter dollars honoring El Yunque National Forest, Chaco Culture National Historical Park, Acadia National Park, Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park and Denali National Park and Preserve.

The latest, unofficial and unaudited sales figures provided by the Mint show sales figures of 574,175 for the 2011-S Silver Proof set and 395,443 for the 2012-S Silver Proof set.

With such a relatively low mintage, the 2012-S Silver Proof set is shaping up to be the new key in the series, competing for the crown with the nine-piece 1999-S Silver Proof set.

The 1999-S Silver Proof set has a mintage of 804,565, but has long been the most expensive in the Silver Proof set series. It benefits from being the first year of the 50 State quarter dollar series, and today, the sets routinely sell at the $130 to $140 level.

In 2004 the U.S. Mint began offering a standalone set with just the silver quarter dollars. This option took pressure off the annual full Silver Proof sets and provided another source for those who wanted just the silver Proof 50 State, District of Columbia and U.S. Territories, and America the Beautiful quarter dollars.

The movement of prices for the 2012-S Silver Proof set is telling, as to how quickly a market moves on these.

In January, a major retail dealer listed the 2012-S Silver Proof set at $84.95, and in February the retailer priced it at $89.95. March saw the set move to $119 and in April the retailer’s price jumped to $149.

For those willing to speculate, the 2013-S Silver Proof set is currently available for $67.95 and the Mint’s website notes that it will be available until December 2014, or until sold out, whichever is first. ¦