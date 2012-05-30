2012-S Silver Proof set sales to start June 4

Collectors may begin ordering the 14-coin 2012-S Silver Proof set from the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Daylight Time June 4.

Seven of the 14 coins in the set — the Roosevelt dime, the five America the Beautiful quarter dollars and the Kennedy half dollar — are struck in an alloy of 90 percent silver and 10 percent copper.

The 2012-S Silver Proof set is priced at $67.95. The price is the same as is being charged for the 2011 edition of the set.

The set includes silver quarter dollars honoring El Yunque National Forest (Puerto Rico), Chaco Culture National Historical Park (New Mexico), Acadia National Park (Maine), Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park (Hawaii) and Denali National Park and Preserve (Alaska).

In addition to the silver dime, quarter dollars and half dollar, the set also includes a Lincoln cent, a Jefferson 5-cent coin, a 2012 Native American dollar and Presidential dollars bearing portraits of Chester Arthur, Grover Cleveland — first and second terms — and Benjamin Harrison. These seven coins are struck in their standard compositions.

All of the Proof coins bear the S Mint mark of the San Francisco Mint.

The Mint has issued an annual Silver Proof set since 1992 after receiving congressional approval to strike the dime, quarter dollar and half dollar denominations in the silver alloy standard abandoned for circulation under the Coinage Act of 1965.

Orders will be accepted at the Mint’s online catalog, www.usmint.gov/catalog, or by telephone at 800-872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers may order by calling 888-321-6468.

All domestic orders will be assessed a shipping and handling fee of $4.95 per order.

Customers may also purchase the Silver Proof set through the bureau’s Online Subscription Program. ¦