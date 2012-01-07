US Coins

2012 Mint sales start Jan. 10

The U.S. Mint has announced release dates for its first seven numismatic products dated 2012, including several annual sets, plus several 2011 America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver bullion coins.

No pricing information for any of the products had been issued as of Dec. 27.

The products are presented with announced release dates:

? 2012 America the Beautiful Quarters Proof set, Jan. 10.

? 2011 America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver coin, Uncirculated — Vicksburg National Military Park, Jan. 12.

? 2012 America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof set, Jan. 17.

? 2012 America the Beautiful Quarters (two-Roll set plus bags) for El Yunque National Forest (Commonwealth of Puerto Rico), Jan. 23.

? 2012 America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin set — El Yunque National Forest, Feb. 7.

? 2011 America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver coin, Uncirculated — Chickasaw National Recreation Area, Feb. 9.

? 2012 National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center silver dollar, Feb. 16.

? 2012 Chester A. Arthur Presidential $1 Coin rolls, Feb. 16.

? 2012 Presidential $1 Coin Proof set, Feb. 23.

Updates on pricing and the addition of more upcoming products can be found at the Mint’s website at www.usmint.gov. ¦

