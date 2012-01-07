2012 Mint sales start Jan. 10
- Published: Jan 7, 2012, 7 PM
The U.S. Mint has announced release dates for its first seven numismatic products dated 2012, including several annual sets, plus several 2011 America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver bullion coins.
No pricing information for any of the products had been issued as of Dec. 27.
The products are presented with announced release dates:
? 2012 America the Beautiful Quarters Proof set, Jan. 10.
? 2011 America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver coin, Uncirculated — Vicksburg National Military Park, Jan. 12.
? 2012 America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof set, Jan. 17.
? 2012 America the Beautiful Quarters (two-Roll set plus bags) for El Yunque National Forest (Commonwealth of Puerto Rico), Jan. 23.
? 2012 America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin set — El Yunque National Forest, Feb. 7.
? 2011 America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver coin, Uncirculated — Chickasaw National Recreation Area, Feb. 9.
? 2012 National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center silver dollar, Feb. 16.
? 2012 Chester A. Arthur Presidential $1 Coin rolls, Feb. 16.
? 2012 Presidential $1 Coin Proof set, Feb. 23.
Updates on pricing and the addition of more upcoming products can be found at the Mint’s website at www.usmint.gov. ¦
