2012 Coin World Price Guide now available

Coin World’s 2012 Guide to U.S. Coins, Prices & Value Trends is now available from the publisher and bookstores nationwide.

The 464-page book is the 24th edition of the annual softcover reference book published by Amos Hobby Publishing, also publisher of Coin World.

The book offers advice to both experienced and new collectors, with chapters focusing on a wide range of topics including grading, buying and selling coins, and more. In addition, the book features values for U.S. coins compiled from Coin World’s Coin Values by the newspaper’s team of expert valuing analysts.

As in past editions, the 2012 book features a special themed chapter, in this edition focusing on “Found Treasure.” The chapter, written by Coin World News Editor William T. Gibbs, who also edited the book, relates amazing discoveries of rare coins by collectors and noncollectors alike. Among the unexpected discoveries discussed in the chapter are the discovery of an 1856-O Coronet gold $20 double eagle among a family’s keepsake coins (it sold for $345,000 at auction) and an 1817/4 Capped Bust half dollar found in a pile of fill dirt at a construction site (it brought $253,000 at auction).

Several sections in the 2012 edition have been extensively expanded from the 2011 edition.

The chapter on U.S. commemorative coins now features expanded narrative text discussing both classic and modern U.S. commemorative coins. New to the chapter is a detailed listing of special commemorative coin sets and special packaging options; the listing provides descriptions of each product’s contents, its issue price and, where known, the number of pieces sold. Also added to the chapter is a detailed list of all surcharge distributions from the modern commemorative coin programs.

The glossary at the end of the book has also been vastly expanded.

An enhanced table of contents provides greater detail, intended to aid users in finding information in the book.

Continued from past editions is a massively annotated mintages chapter providing details for hundreds of coins, revealing the facts beyond the number of coins struck. Mintages are more detailed than found in other price guides; separate mintages are listed for coins lacking Mint marks that were struck at different Mint facilities during the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. In addition, mintage information includes numbers for the Satin Finish coins found in Uncirculated Mint sets and other Mint collector products from 2005 to 2010.

Other useful information in the book includes a brief history of U.S. coinage, a grading chapter, a chapter about error and variety coins, a chapter on Mints and Mint marks, a chapter on die and coin production, and a chapter on Proof and Uncirculated Mint sets.

To purchase the book, call Amos Hobby Publishing at 800-572-6885 or visit the website www.coinworld.com/. It is also available from booksellers nationwide. The book is priced at $6.99. ¦