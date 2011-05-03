2011-W gold on sale May 5

The United States Mint will open sales for the Uncirculated 2011-W American Eagle 1-ounce gold $50 coins at noon Eastern Time May 5.

The coin’s cost is based on the United States Mint’s pricing structure for precious metals products. Current pricing information is available at www.usmint.gov/pressroom/index.cfm?flash=yes&action=goldplat.

Orders will be accepted at www.usmint.gov/catalog or at (800) 872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at (888) 321-6468. A $4.95 shipping and handling charge will be added to all domestic orders.

Customer demand will determine the number of 2011-W American Eagle 1-ounce gold Uncirculated coins minted. The Mint is not imposing an order limit.

The Uncirculated 2011-W coin is the collector version of the 2011 American Eagle gold bullion coin.

Struck on specially burnished blanks, the coin bears a finish similar to its bullion counterpart but has a W Mint mark indicating its production at the West Point Mint.

The United States Mint offered the first Uncirculated collector versions of the American Eagle gold bullion coins in 2006, along with the Proof versions and the regular bullion coins, which the Mint previously referred to as “Uncirculated.” The collector and bullion versions have slightly different finishes and the bullion coins lack the W Mint mark.

The Uncirculated American Eagle gold coins were offered in 2007 and 2008 as well, but not in 2009 or 2010. During the latter two years, West Point Mint production was focused on the bullion coin versions in order to meet high demand for the coins from investors. ¦