2011 Native American $1 to launch Jan. 12

Plymouth, Mass., will be the site of the launch ceremony for the 2011 Sacagawea, Native American dollar coin, the United States Mint announced Dec. 21.

The public ceremony is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Jan. 12. The event will take place at the Plimoth Plantation Henry Hornblower II Visitor Center.

Following the event, attendees 18 years old and younger will receive a newly minted 2011 Native American dollar, while other attendees will have the opportunity to exchange paper currency for rolls of the new coin.

The Native American $1 Coin Program is authorized by Public Law 110-82, which requires the Mint to mint and issue dollar coins featuring designs celebrating the important contributions of Indian tribes and individual Native Americans to the history and development of the United States.

The theme for the 2011 Native American dollar is “Diplomacy, Treaties with Tribal Nations.”

The adopted design commemorates the initiation of the first formal written peace alliance between the Wampanoag tribe and the European settlers. It depicts a hand of each party’s leader — Massasoit, the supreme “sachem” (chief), and John Carver, first governor of the Plymouth Colony — holding the pipe during the peace pipe ceremony.

The 2011 Native American dollar reverse was designed by Mint Artistic Infusion Master Designer Richard Masters and was sculptured by Mint Medallic Sculptor Joseph F. Menna.

The obverse bears a modified version of sculptor Glenna Goodacre’s design depicting Sacagawea and her son, Jean Baptiste, that was introduced on the Sacagawea dollar in 2000, used annually through 2008, and continued in 2009 with the introduction of the Native American dollar series. The date and Mint mark have been moved to the edge.

More information about the dollar coin program is available at www.usmint.gov. ¦