You bought it: 2005-D 'Speared Bison' die gouge

A 2005-D Speared Bison die gouge was a recent purchase reported by one of our Facebook followers.

As part of our continued conversation with our readers, we like to ask Coin World Facebook fans and Twitter followers to share about the numismatic acquisitions they've made recently.

Below are some recent purchases our fans told us about on Facebook:

John Lane:  "2005-D 'Speared Bison' Die Gouge. MS 65"

Todd Abshire: "1 Draped Bust Half and 12 Capped Bust Halves...all PCGS graded between F15 to XF45."

