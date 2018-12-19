US Coins

Satin Finish Kennedy half dollar's big price

The U.S. Mint began utilizing a Satin Finish on coins issued as part of Uncirculated coin sets in 2005 and continued until 2010, when it switched to a brilliant finish for the sets. The Mint characterized the finish as “handsome,” adding that it provided consistency and the blanks were burnished before being struck with sand-blasted dies.

The Satin Finish also emphasized marks that resulted from coin handling systems, and U.S. Mint officials said, in making the switch, “there is no cost-effective way to completely eliminate the coin-on-coin contact that causes surface nicks.” 



Because the unforgiving Satin Finish seems to highlight any and all contact marks, top graded Mint set coins of this era are unusual. 

GreatCollections offered a 2005-D Kennedy half dollar at a Sept. 16 online auction graded Specimen 69 Satin Finish by Professional Coin Grading Service that sold for $2,926.12. Although PCGS has graded 180 in Specimen 67 and 434 in Specimen 68, the offered coin was the only one graded Specimen 69 and as such is likely destined for a top registry set.

