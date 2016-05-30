20-centavos coin in 5-cent roll: O'Rourke

1944-D 2-centavo coin was struck at the Denver Mint on behalf of the Commonwealth of the Philippines which was under the administration of the United States.

Found in Rolls column from June 13, 2016, weekly issue of Coin World:

Occasionally I search through a large number of one denomination of coin. This month I concentrated my efforts on looking through as many rolls of 5-cent coins as I could get my hands on. I ended up working my way through 100 rolls or what should have been 4,000 coins.

Six of the rolls were minus one coin each, so I really searched through 3,994 coins. I found it unusual that the rolls that were actually shorted were the only ones I obtained that were contained in shrink-wrapped plastic. They should have been the most accurately counted since they were wrapped and delivered by coin-counting companies and were not rolls wrapped and cashed in by customers of the bank.

Coins within the rolls included some unexpected United States issues. One neat piece was a 1911 Liberty Head 5-cent coin in Good condition. Another fantastic (although not particularly valuable) find was a Proof 1961 Jefferson 5-cent coin. This example has no marks on it nor does it possess any unusual toning. It looks as though it were taken right out of a well cared for Proof set the day before I found it. It is a great looking coin!

Other fun finds included a 1939 Jefferson 5-cent coin that would be graded About Uncirculated 58 and three 1938 Jefferson 5-cent pieces that are easily Extremely Fine 45 or better in condition.

Still technically issues of the United States, two 1944-D 20-centavo pieces turned up in the same hand-wrapped roll.

Minted for the Commonwealth of the Philippines under the Administration of the United States, these World War II era coins found in the middle of what seemed like a ton of “nickels” were quite a surprise. Measuring 21 millimeters in diameter, they are only slightly smaller in diameter than a U.S. 5-cent coin so they fit nicely in the roll. Struck on planchets weighing 4 grams, they are of a .750 fine silver alloy.

The obverse features a female standing beside a hammer and anvil, with the denomination TWENTY CENTAVOS seen above and FILIPINAS below. A representation of Mount Mayon as a simmering volcano can be seen to the viewer’s right. The reverse bears an eagle with open wings above a shield. The legend UNITED STATES OF AMERICA is seen encircling the eagle and shield, with the date below. The D Mint mark is seen to the left between the date and the word UNITED.

I would truly like to hear about your finds. You can email me at foundinrolls@netscape.net.