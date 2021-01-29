-
Feb 8, 2021, 07:00 AM
Monday Morning Brief for Feb. 8, 2021: Pandemic, Year 2 beginsThe numismatic community has survived the first year of the pandemic, though not without some challenges. The question remains: When will "normal" times resume for the hobby?
-
Feb 7, 2021, 10:00 AM
Market Analysis: Big prices for low gradesThe highest graded coins tend to grab the headlines and open wide the wallets of collectors, but many lower graded coins also hold appeal. Prices for some at a recent sale reflected that charm.
-
Feb 6, 2021, 09:01 AM
Two gold coins in Paramount Collection could bring $1 million eachThe Paramount Collection set for mid-February auction stars quality gold coins, including a 1907 Saint-Gaudens, Ultra High Relief double eagle and an 1880 Coiled Hair $4 Stella, each expected to break $1 million.
-
Feb 5, 2021, 09:20 AM
Will some American Eagle silver coins have low mintages in 2021?Production restrictions in effect at the Philadelphia and San Francisco mints could have a profound impact on the mintage figures for the 2021 American Eagle silver bullion coins with the current designs.
-
Feb 5, 2021, 09:00 AM
Week's Most Read: Proof silver Eagle rescheduledReaders this week were watching for Mint product releases, including the rescheduled Proof 2021-W American Eagle silver dollar release date, and any fresh news on the silver dollar centennial program.
-
Feb 5, 2021, 08:23 AM
Feb. 19 is on sale date for Tuskegee Airmen quarters setSales begin for the three-coin set of the last quarter dollar in the America the Beautiful series at the U.S. Mint's website on Feb. 19, featuring two different finishes and three different Mints.
-
Feb 4, 2021, 08:00 AM
Commission of Fine Arts gets four new membersFour men with various specialties in monuments, statuary, architecture and landscape, were appointed to four-year terms on the Commission of Fine Arts by President Donald Trump the day before his term ended.
-
Feb 3, 2021, 17:00 PM
Market Analysis: Panacea stamp on a 1795 dollarMore commonly found on Capped Bust half dollars, a Houck’s Panacea counterstamp on a 1795 Flowing Hair dollar is the only one known and realized $9,600 in a Jan. 3 online sale of Partrick's counterstamped coins.
-
Feb 2, 2021, 17:00 PM
Market Analysis: History at an accessible price pointCounterstamped coins can provide a low-cost history lesson, as some examples with unidentified issuers are ripe for research, like these 1801 and 1802 large cents recently sold for less than $100 each.
-
Feb 2, 2021, 08:00 AM
Christa McAuliffe silver dollars now availableFirst day sales of the 2021-P Christa McAuliffe silver dollars show the Proof coins are preferred over the Uncirculated versions as pre-orders are accepted for shipment in mid-March.
-
Feb 1, 2021, 15:07 PM
Watching the markets and wondering what’s nextJeff and Larry lament not owning GameStop stock and look at potential pitfalls that could affect the world of numismatics in days ahead. Speaking of world, this week’s guest is Don Norris of worldcoingallery.com.
-
Feb 1, 2021, 12:00 PM
2021 Native American dollar coin reverse approvedThe reverse design of the 2021 Native American dollar pays tribute to the military service of Native Americans, who are active at a higher rate in proportion to their population than any other ethnic group.
-
Feb 1, 2021, 08:00 AM
Monday Morning Brief: It is a new era in Washington, but will a new Congress change its policies?Will the new Congress reform how it handles numismatically themed legislation? We can hope Congress might return to consulting the hobby on merits of numismatic legislation, but we shall see.
-
Jan 30, 2021, 14:00 PM
Syd Martin, former ANS president and author, diesSydney F. Martin, former ANS president and noted authority on colonial and pre-federal numismatics has passed away.
-
Jan 30, 2021, 11:00 AM
Baltimore, Chicago events among COVID-19 cancellationsThe March Whitman Expo in Baltimore and the February Greater Chicago Coin & Currency show are both off the schedule, due to COVID-19 restrictions and the Chicago venu being repurposed as a vaccination site.
-
Jan 29, 2021, 17:00 PM
U.S. Air Force silver medal due out Feb. 22The 2.5-ounce .999 fine silver U.S. Air Force medal will be struck at the Philadelphia Mint (without a "P" mark) and will be available for sale on Feb. 22, the latest in an armed forces series.
-
Jan 29, 2021, 16:00 PM
Law Enforcement commemorative coins available for pre-ordersThe three-coin National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum Commemorative Coin Program is underway, as the U.S. Mint is taking orders for the coins to be delivered in early May.
-
Jan 29, 2021, 13:02 PM
Silver Proof 2021-W American Eagle on sale Feb. 11Because of a conflict in production schedules, the U.S. Mint is reassigning release of the Proof 2021-W American Eagle silver dollar to Feb. 11. (It was previously posted for Jan. 7 release.)
-
Jan 29, 2021, 11:01 AM
Market Analysis: Donald G. Partrick’s counterstamped coinsDonald G. Partrick's collection extended well beyond his headlining Brasher doubloons, as his high-quality counterstamped coins offer a more accessible collecting area of historical interest.
-
Jan 29, 2021, 11:00 AM
Week's Most Read: Centennial silver dollar productionInterest continues to run high surrounding the silver dollar centennial coin as more details are announced about the program, and the Mint owns up to a newly discovered mule from 2014.
