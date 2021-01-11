-
Jan 4, 2022, 20:49 PM
Setting the Stage: Summer FUN 2021The success of the 2021 Summer FUN Show played an integral role in the decision to push ahead and begin planning a return of the FUN Convention in January, a show about to become reality.
Jan 4, 2022, 20:47 PM
No mandate in place for FUN ConventionThe 2022 FUN Convention will be held in the North Concourse of the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, but there are no personal protection restrictions on those in attendance.
Jan 4, 2022, 10:00 AM
Market Analysis: A baseball star’s 1863 Seated Liberty dollarAn 1863 Seated Liberty dollar graded Mint State 67 by NGC was once a part of the collection of Baseball Hall of Famer Andrew Dawson and it sold in Heritage’s December auction for $114,000.
Jan 3, 2022, 07:00 AM
Monday Morning Brief for Jan. 3, 2022: Auctions are changingThe global pandemic of the last two years has forced many numismatic auction houses to change how they conduct their sales, with a dealer acknowledging both the pros and cons of those changes.
Jan 1, 2022, 10:00 AM
Market Analysis: 1934-S silver dollar with eye appealSilver dollars were among the top lots in the recent Heritage U.S. Coins Signature Auction, where a 1934-S Peace dollar graded 66+ by PCGS with a green CAC sticker realized $63,000.
Dec 31, 2021, 09:00 AM
Week's Most Read: Return of privy marksA limited number of privy-marked silver dollars will be offered in a 2022 program and interest ran high about an upcoming currency lot in the FUN sale that is seldom seen at auction.
Dec 31, 2021, 08:30 AM
Museum acquires Civil War dog tag of Pennsylvania soldierThe museum at the site of the Battle of Monocacy has acquired a second dog tag from a Pennsylvania Volunteer soldier who was part of the Civil War and has added it to the collection.
Dec 30, 2021, 12:00 PM
‘Time capsules’ from Robert E. Lee statue yield coinsRemoval of the pedestal for a Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, Virginia, uncovered a pair of boxes placed during the monument's construction, containing artifacts, including coins, from the 1800s.
Dec 30, 2021, 08:00 AM
Dana Bickford’s $10 pattern coins in Heritage saleGreat pattern coins from the Bob Simpson Collection in Heritage's FUN sale include several 1874 examples of manufacturer Dana Bickford's attempt at a coin assuming stable international exchange rates.
Dec 29, 2021, 11:40 AM
Understanding Siege Coins with Dr. Lawrence KorchnakJeff and Larry spend some time with Dr. Lawrence Korchnak, who has developed a comprehensive book and identification system for siege coins through history. Learn about the fascinating story behind their development and use and their collectability in the final episode of 2021.
Dec 29, 2021, 10:00 AM
Market Analysis: 1801 gold $10 eagle perfect for type setThe Legend Rare Coin Auctions Regency 49 sale offered several gold coins recognized as high-end for their grade, including an 1801 Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle gold $10 eagle graded PCGS MS-63+.
Dec 28, 2021, 12:00 PM
Market Analysis: 1891-CC gold $5 in MS-64+ CACInterest in Carson City Mint gold coins was evident during the Legend Rare Coin Auctions Regency 49 sale in Las Vegas as a plus-graded 1891-CC Coronet gold $5 half eagle brought $11,456.25.
Dec 27, 2021, 07:00 AM
Monday Morning Brief for Dec. 27, 2021: Color and privy marksUntil a few years ago, the appearance of such special features as privy marks and colorized design elements on U.S. coins would have been considered unimaginable. Not any more.
Dec 26, 2021, 11:00 AM
Gold medal bill for WWII unit passes after Senate voteThe Senate passed its bill for a gold medal for the World War II "Ghost Army" units, which used illusions to divert enemy troops, and sent it to the House of Representatives to consider.
Dec 25, 2021, 10:12 AM
Market Analysis: 1834 half eagle leads Regency saleThe leader of the Legend Rare Coin Auctions Regency 49 sale in Las Vegas was an 1834 Capped Bust, Crosslet 4 gold $5 half eagle that brought $205,625.
Dec 24, 2021, 11:30 AM
Biden signs bill for medal honoring U.S. troops killed Aug. 26Thirteen American service personnel who were killed in Afghanistan during the August evacuation of American citizens and Afghan allies will be honored with a congressional gold medal.
Dec 24, 2021, 10:30 AM
Purple Heart commemorative sales delayedThe presale date of the three-coin National Purple Heart Hall of Honor commemorative program is postponed to an undetermined later date, with no reason given for the change in schedule.
Dec 24, 2021, 10:00 AM
Uncirculated Coin set back on sale after a hiatusThe 14-coin 2021 Uncirculated Coin set was placed back on sale Dec. 20 by the U.S. Mint after being taken off the market in October, allowing for additional coin production.
Dec 23, 2021, 11:00 AM
1907 Ultra High Relief double eagle realizes $4.75 millionIn a private transaction, one of the finest 1907 Saint-Gaudens, Ultra High Relief gold $20 double eagles, from the Bob Simpson Collection, was purchased for $4.75 million.
Dec 22, 2021, 15:56 PM
Baseball series to offer limited coin with privy markThe 2022 Negro Leagues Baseball commemorative coin program will have a limited edition Proof silver dollar with a 100 privy mark on the obverse, noting the centennial of the leagues' founding.
Headlines
US Coins Jan 9, 2022, 4 PM
Plans underway for Summer FUN
US Coins Jan 9, 2022, 11 AM
Market Analysis: Auction offers Fugio coppers collection
Paper Money Jan 9, 2022, 9 AM
Ukraine completes special commemorative note series
Paper Money Jan 8, 2022, 9 AM
Euro note designer speaks out on planned changes