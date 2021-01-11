  • fun-show-lead
    Jan 4, 2022, 20:49 PM

    Setting the Stage: Summer FUN 2021

    The success of the 2021 Summer FUN Show played an integral role in the decision to push ahead and begin planning a return of the FUN Convention in January, a show about to become reality.
    Jan 4, 2022, 20:47 PM

    No mandate in place for FUN Convention

    The 2022 FUN Convention will be held in the North Concourse of the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, but there are no personal protection restrictions on those in attendance.
    Jan 4, 2022, 10:00 AM

    Market Analysis: A baseball star’s 1863 Seated Liberty dollar

    An 1863 Seated Liberty dollar graded Mint State 67 by NGC was once a part of the collection of Baseball Hall of Famer Andrew Dawson and it sold in Heritage’s December auction for $114,000.
    Jan 3, 2022, 07:00 AM

    Monday Morning Brief for Jan. 3, 2022: Auctions are changing

    The global pandemic of the last two years has forced many numismatic auction houses to change how they conduct their sales, with a dealer acknowledging both the pros and cons of those changes.
    Jan 1, 2022, 10:00 AM

    Market Analysis: 1934-S silver dollar with eye appeal

    Silver dollars were among the top lots in the recent Heritage U.S. Coins Signature Auction, where a 1934-S Peace dollar graded 66+ by PCGS with a green CAC sticker realized $63,000.
    Dec 31, 2021, 09:00 AM

    Week's Most Read: Return of privy marks

    A limited number of privy-marked silver dollars will be offered in a 2022 program and interest ran high about an upcoming currency lot in the FUN sale that is seldom seen at auction.
    Dec 31, 2021, 08:30 AM

    Museum acquires Civil War dog tag of Pennsylvania soldier

    The museum at the site of the Battle of Monocacy has acquired a second dog tag from a Pennsylvania Volunteer soldier who was part of the Civil War and has added it to the collection.
    Dec 30, 2021, 12:00 PM

    ‘Time capsules’ from Robert E. Lee statue yield coins

    Removal of the pedestal for a Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, Virginia, uncovered a pair of boxes placed during the monument's construction, containing artifacts, including coins, from the 1800s.
    Dec 30, 2021, 08:00 AM

    Dana Bickford’s $10 pattern coins in Heritage sale

    Great pattern coins from the Bob Simpson Collection in Heritage's FUN sale include several 1874 examples of manufacturer Dana Bickford's attempt at a coin assuming stable international exchange rates.
    Dec 29, 2021, 11:40 AM

    Understanding Siege Coins with Dr. Lawrence Korchnak

    Jeff and Larry spend some time with Dr. Lawrence Korchnak, who has developed a comprehensive book and identification system for siege coins through history. Learn about the fascinating story behind their development and use and their collectability in the final episode of 2021.
    Dec 29, 2021, 10:00 AM

    Market Analysis: 1801 gold $10 eagle perfect for type set

    The Legend Rare Coin Auctions Regency 49 sale offered several gold coins recognized as high-end for their grade, including an 1801 Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle gold $10 eagle graded PCGS MS-63+.
    Dec 28, 2021, 12:00 PM

    Market Analysis: 1891-CC gold $5 in MS-64+ CAC

    Interest in Carson City Mint gold coins was evident during the Legend Rare Coin Auctions Regency 49 sale in Las Vegas as a plus-graded 1891-CC Coronet gold $5 half eagle brought $11,456.25.
    Dec 27, 2021, 07:00 AM

    Monday Morning Brief for Dec. 27, 2021: Color and privy marks

    Until a few years ago, the appearance of such special features as privy marks and colorized design elements on U.S. coins would have been considered unimaginable. Not any more.
    Dec 26, 2021, 11:00 AM

    Gold medal bill for WWII unit passes after Senate vote

    The Senate passed its bill for a gold medal for the World War II "Ghost Army" units, which used illusions to divert enemy troops, and sent it to the House of Representatives to consider.
    Dec 25, 2021, 10:12 AM

    Market Analysis: 1834 half eagle leads Regency sale

    The leader of the Legend Rare Coin Auctions Regency 49 sale in Las Vegas was an 1834 Capped Bust, Crosslet 4 gold $5 half eagle that brought $205,625.
    Dec 24, 2021, 11:30 AM

    Biden signs bill for medal honoring U.S. troops killed Aug. 26

    Thirteen American service personnel who were killed in Afghanistan during the August evacuation of American citizens and Afghan allies will be honored with a congressional gold medal.
    Dec 24, 2021, 10:30 AM

    Purple Heart commemorative sales delayed

    The presale date of the three-coin National Purple Heart Hall of Honor commemorative program is postponed to an undetermined later date, with no reason given for the change in schedule.
    Dec 24, 2021, 10:00 AM

    Uncirculated Coin set back on sale after a hiatus

    The 14-coin 2021 Uncirculated Coin set was placed back on sale Dec. 20 by the U.S. Mint after being taken off the market in October, allowing for additional coin production.
    Dec 23, 2021, 11:00 AM

    1907 Ultra High Relief double eagle realizes $4.75 million

    In a private transaction, one of the finest 1907 Saint-Gaudens, Ultra High Relief gold $20 double eagles, from the Bob Simpson Collection, was purchased for $4.75 million.
    Dec 22, 2021, 15:56 PM

    Baseball series to offer limited coin with privy mark

    The 2022 Negro Leagues Baseball commemorative coin program will have a limited edition Proof silver dollar with a 100 privy mark on the obverse, noting the centennial of the leagues' founding.

