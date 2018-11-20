An 1978-D Eisenhower dollar from the last year of the series, graded PCGS MS-67 with a green CAC sticker, sold for $8,160.75 at a Sept. 30 GreatCollections auction.

The Eisenhower dollar is a short series that offers a surprising level of variety considering examples were struck only between 1971 and 1978.

The Eisenhower dollar is a short series that offers a surprising level of variety considering examples were struck only between 1971 and 1978.

Frank Gasparro’s broad, flat portrait of President Dwight D. Eisenhower and the wide field on the obverse make contact marks especially apparent. As such, high-grade examples of circulation strikes are often rare.

Inside Coin World: Celebrating Christmas numismatically: The December issue of Coin World features several features with a Christmas theme and a look at paper money depicting people you might not recognize.

Gasparro’s reverse design was adapted for the small-size Anthony dollar in 1979 to 1981, and again in 1999.

GreatCollections offered the “I Like Ikes” Professional Coin Grading Service Registry Set of Eisenhower Dollars on Sept. 30 and a top lot was a PCGS MS-67 1978-D dollar with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that sold for $8,160.75. It is one of just four certified by PCGS in this grade with none finer.

For comparison, one of the 634 PCGS MS-66 examples brought just $60 in a recent eBay auction while one of the 45 graded MS-66+ sold for $660 at a June Heritage sale.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter