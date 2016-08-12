This is the only known 1974-D aluminum cent extant from experimental production at the Denver Mint that U.S. Mint officials claim was unauthorized.

The obverse of the 1974-D aluminum cent. The experimental piece was removed from its PCGS holder by its previous owners who returned the coin to the Mint in March 2016.

Visitors to the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money Aug. 9-13 view the U.S. Mint’s exhibit featuring the only known example extant of an experimental 1974-D Lincoln cent struck in a 96 percent aluminum alloy.

Original plaster model was employed in the production of dies eventually used in the production of Lincoln cents in 1974.

The U.S. Mint's exhibit of the 1974-D aluminum cent drew the attention of visitors to the Aug. 9 to 13 American Numismatic Associaition World's Fair of Money in Anahaim, Calif.

The United States Mint’s exhibit of the sole known example of a 1974-D Lincoln aluminum cent was an attraction for collectors attending the Aug. 9 to 13 American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Anaheim, Calif.

So were printed copies of a four-page, full-color informational brochure about the coin’s history distributed at the Mint’s booth at the convention, and although the Mint is not offering the printed brochure to collectors who didn’t attend the show, the Mint posted on its website information from the brochure detailing the production of the 1974-D Lincoln cent struck in aluminum.

Connect with Coin World:

The information is hosted on the Mint website, and the material will remain available for an indeterminate period until it is moved into an archive file.

The brochure as provided to Coin World by the Mint in PDF format can be viewed at the bottom of this article, with availability for download, as a courtesy to our readers.

RELATED: Coin World saw the 1974-D alumninum cent on display at ANA

The color brochure illustrates obverse and reverse images of the 1974-D Lincoln aluminum cent that was returned to the Mint earlier this year pursuant to litigation.

The brochure also illustrates an original Lincoln cent obverse plaster model that would have been used in the die making process in 1974. The D Mint mark of the Denver Mint would have been manually punched into each working die for production.

According to the brochure, during the Mint’s examination of compositional alternatives for the cent amid rising copper prices, experimental sheets of an aluminum alloy were sent to the Denver facility to be cut into cent blanks and shipped back to the Philadelphia Mint, where experimental strikes were already being pursued in aluminum.

“This was done because Denver’s blanks were slightly larger than the ones used in Philadelphia and the experimental team wanted to see if the different size affected the alloy’s utility,” according to the brochure’s details. “The Denver Mint was not authorized to strike any experimental aluminum cent and most of the blanks were returned to Philadelphia as instructed.

“Nonetheless, at least one Denver Mint employee recalls striking experimental cents on the aluminum blanks using an existing ‘D’ marked die. This effort was unauthorized and in direct contradiction to official instructions.”

Randall Lawrence, the son of former Assistant Denver Mint Superintendent Harry Edmond Lawrence, discovered the 1974-D aluminum cent among items that had been presented to his father at his 1980 retirement shortly before his passing. The items were bequeathed to Randall Lawrence.

Randy Lawrence initially sold the 1974-D aluminum cent and other coins for an undisclosed sum in September 2013 to Michael McConnell, owner of La Jolla Coin Shop in La Jolla, Calif.

After McConnell learned the potential worth of the aluminum cent, he decided to partner with Randy Lawrence in the public auction of the cent in April 2014 by Heritage Auctions. McConnell planned to use his share of the proceeds for aiding the homeless in the La Jolla area.

Professional Coin Grading Service had graded and encapsulated the aluminum cent as Mint State 63 in December 2013.

The cent was withdrawn from the sale lineup shortly before the 2014 auction after the U.S. Department of Justice, on behalf of the Mint, filed a civil complaint seeking return of the experimental 1974-D aluminum cent. Randy Lawrence and McConnell filed their own complaint, but eventually withdrew the action, subsequently returning the piece to the Mint in March 2016.

One of the stipulations for the coin’s return was that McConnell could break the cent out of its PCGS holder so he could retain the grading label.