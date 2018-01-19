In 1968, everything changed: Inside Coin World

On Jan. 4, Mint Director Adams announced that starting in 1968, all Mint marks (when used) would appear on the obverse of the coins for standardization. For the first time, the Roosevelt dime, Washington quarter dollar, and Kennedy half dollar sported obverse Mint marks.

1968: The year that changed everything

The year of 1968 saw a world in turmoil over the war in Vietnam, a growing anti-war movement and two assassinations in the United States. William T. Gibbs reports in the issue’s cover feature that as collectors in the United States turned to their collections, they found much that was new.

Mint marks were being returned to U.S. coins after a three-year hiatus, and Proof sets were once again available, with a new hard plastic case containing Proof coins struck at a different Mint for the first time.

Exploring the world through coins depicting explorers

Forget Christopher Columbus, writes Jeff Starck in his feature leading the World Coins section. Other famous explorers are featured on coins from around the world, charting the famous discoveries as mankind ventured into new oceans and new lands.

James Cook, Henry the Navigator, and Ferdinand Magellan all appear prominently on coins issued by many nations.

It’s an emergency! New notes hit streets in hours

When Franklin Roosevelt took office in 1933, he and the new Congress took a number of steps to set America back on track to economic stability and prosperity. One major problem was a shortage of cash; banks had been emptied of their dollars and new currency was needed.

An emergency issue of small-size Federal Reserve Bank notes was approved and the first notes were released into circulation a day after the act was signed into law. How could the government release new notes in such a short period of time?

Fine Style: What does it mean?

“It’s often said that ‘beauty is in the eye of the beholder,’ an observation that applies well to the style of ancient coins,” writes David Vagi in his “Ancients Today” column, found only in the February 2018 issue.

He adds: “Since individual artists created the dies used to strike ancient coins, it is difficult to compare the styles of coins with accuracy and consistency. Indeed, it is necessary to have a great deal of experience observing the full range of artistic styles encountered on ancient coins.”

