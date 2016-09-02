Week's top post reveals details of 1964 Morgan dollar
Published: Sep 2, 2016
5. In an age of alternative payments, what is the future of traditional money?: A new report, just issued, should assuage the fear of collectors that, with the rise of alternate payment technologies, currency will soon be a thing of the past.
4. Secondary market prices rise after quick American Liberty silver medal sellout: Within minutes of the sellout, the medals that were priced at $34.95 were trading at about $100 each on dealer trading networks.
3. Updated Whitman book queries: Was a 1964 Morgan dollar struck?: The new book includes a numismatic bombshell: recent discoveries and photographs revealing tooling for the previously unknown 1964 Morgan silver dollar.
2. Noncollector discovers rarest date in Morgan series while going through deceased father’s possessions: Professional Coin Grading Service’s Meet the Expert sessions at the 2016 American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money sure ended with a bang.
1. More details on the 1964 Morgan dollar: Here’s what we know now: Whitman publisher Dennis Tucker has shared details about the previously unknown 1964 Morgan dollar that will be featured in the upcoming edition of A Guide Book of Morgan Dollars.
