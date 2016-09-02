New details are emerging on the 1964 Morgan dollar, which was the subject of the week's top post on CoinWorld.com.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. In an age of alternative payments, what is the future of traditional money?: A new report, just issued, should assuage the fear of collectors that, with the rise of alternate payment technologies, currency will soon be a thing of the past.

4. Secondary market prices rise after quick American Liberty silver medal sellout: Within minutes of the sellout, the medals that were priced at $34.95 were trading at about $100 each on dealer trading networks.

3. Updated Whitman book queries: Was a 1964 Morgan dollar struck?: The new book includes a numismatic bombshell: recent discoveries and photographs revealing tooling for the previously unknown 1964 Morgan silver dollar.

2. Noncollector discovers rarest date in Morgan series while going through deceased father’s possessions: Professional Coin Grading Service’s Meet the Expert sessions at the 2016 American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money sure ended with a bang.

1. More details on the 1964 Morgan dollar: Here’s what we know now: Whitman publisher Dennis Tucker has shared details about the previously unknown 1964 Morgan dollar that will be featured in the upcoming edition of A Guide Book of Morgan Dollars.

