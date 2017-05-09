What is described as “Coin #2” is a reverse die cap. The reverse face (the side with the clear image of Monticello) was struck by the unobstructed reverse die while the face with the faint image of Jefferson’s portrait and the brockage version of Monticello was struck by the obverse die cap or “Coin #1.”

What is described as “Coin #1” is an obverse die cap. This coin stuck to the obverse die after striking and its reverse face served as a surrogate die to stike incoming planchets. Note the spread out and distorted Monticello on the reverse.

A pair of 1964 Jefferson 5-cent coins beat the odds. Struck together, they stuck together and now are offered as a single lot in Heritage’s April 26 to May 2 auction. The coins form what error specialists call a mated pair.

That mated pair of Proof 1964 Jefferson 5-cent coins that we profiled here in March have sold, realizing $5,170 in one of Heritage’s Central States Numismatic Society convention auctions in suburban Chicago.

Mated pairs of coins — pieces that are struck by the same die pair at the time — are rare. Even rarer is when both coins in a pair remain together to be discovered by a collector. And still rarer yet is when the coins in a mated pair are Proof strikes since they are struck individually and are carefully inspected.

Gambling on a Morgan dollar roll: Inside Coin World: This week, examines what happens when you gamble on a roll, as well as some unwanted surprises that buyers face.

Here is how Heritage describes the mated pair in its catalog description:

“Coin #1 is designated as an obverse die cap. Coin #2 is certified as a reverse die cap. Both coins are identically graded. The planchet for Coin #1 was fed first into the press. Its first strike was normal, but it stuck to the obverse die, and served as a surrogate die for a series of newly fed planchets. The force of the strikes, and the presence of two coins within the die chamber, forced the obverse rim to rise and wrap around the top of the obverse die. The reverse of Coin #1 was struck against one or more planchets, thus expanding, distorting, and lowering the relief of the Monticello. Finally, the planchet for Coin #2 was fed in, and it was struck between the reverse die, and the reverse of Coin #1. Coin #1 has a steep, even obverse rim with three narrow splits. Coin #2 has raised rims on both sides, with five narrow splits. The reverse rim of Coin #2 is only moderately raised except for a steep area near 12 o'clock.”

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

As we noted in our March coverage before the auction, “A mated pair of Proof 1964 Jefferson 5-cent coins in the same compartment of the pliofilm [package used then] should have stood out in a final inspection of the set before it was inserted into the envelope, and yet this pair escaped detection. However, it is not unknown for even Proof coins with major errors to escape a Mint facility, through both legitimate and illegitmate means.”

The coin should be a welcome addition to the lucky buyer’s collection.