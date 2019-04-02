Heritage complimented the 1962 Washington quarter dollar’s sharp strike and mark-free surfaces, along with “radiant luster and vivid multicolor toning.”

One of two 1962 Washington quarter dollars graded PCGS MS-67+ brought a big $26,400 at Heritage’s recent Signature auction in Dallas.

Beyond the big gold offered at Heritage’s March 14 to 16 Dallas Signature Auction were many surprisingly strong prices across a broad spectrum of collecting categories.

Among modern coins, a 1962 Washington quarter dollar graded Professional Coin Grading Service Mint State 67+ realized $26,400. It is one of two like-graded examples at PCGS that are tied as the finest known, with 31 graded MS-67.

Heritage complimented its sharp strike and mark-free surfaces, along with “radiant luster and vivid multicolor toning.”

The eye appeal, especially on the obverse with rainbow tones in even, concentric circles, was exceptional, and the price was especially hearty, considering another gorgeously toned 1962 quarter graded PCGS MS-67 sold for $5,040 at Heritage’s recent January Florida United Numismatists auction in Orlando.

The auction also offered some rare gold pieces.

A recently rediscovered 1879 Flowing Hair $4 Stella pattern graded Proof 66 Cameo by PCGS brought $228,000 and was the top coin in the Heritage auction.

A massive 185.21-ounce gold Justh and Hunter ingot recovered from the SS Central America treasure sold for $336,000, joining several other recovered ingots at the top of the prices realized.

