1955 Lincoln, Doubled Die cent featured in The Mint

The 1955 Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent, the DDO 1 variety, is a featured topic in the November issue of The Mint Master, the official newsletter of the Utah Numismatic Society, published monthly.

Regarding the 1955 Lincoln, Doubled Die cent, it is suggested that collectors avoid fake examples by paying close attention to the sharpness of the word GOD and the appearance of the shifted numerals of the upper 1955 date atop the lower 1955 date.

The Utah Numismatic Society was founded in 1951 and meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Columbus Community Center, 2531 S. 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84115. For more information about The Mint Master or the UNS, write to the Utah Numismatic Society, Box 65054, Salt Lake City, UT 84165, or email Doug Nyholm at douglas.nyholm@comcast.net. ¦