1953-D Jefferson 5-cent coin MS-67: Market Analysis

Among the many collections offered at Heritage’s Florida United Numismatists auctions held in Tampa Jan. 6 to 11 was the Steve Strom Collection of Jefferson Head 5-cent pieces. In the catalog introduction, Steve reflected on his collecting: “Starting out as a kid and for nearly 50 years Full Step Jeffersons have been a big challenge. Hunting to find the next Full Step. Looking through thousands of nickels to find a better one and then to find an even better one — wow!” Here are three finest-known 5-cent coins from his collection that found new homes.

The Coin:

1953-D Jefferson 5-cent piece, PCGS Mint State 67 full steps

The Price:

$15,275

The Story:

Another top lot in the Strom Collection was his 1953-D Jefferson 5-cent piece graded PCGS MS-67 full steps that sold for $15,275. While not the rarest issue with full steps, it is rare in such a high grade and it is the finest known.

PCGS reserves the full steps designation for Jefferson 5-cent pieces that grade MS-60 or better, stating, “at least five complete steps must appear on Monticello. Any steps that join or fuse together, whether created that way or subsequently damaged, cannot be considered for the Full Steps designation.”

On this coin Heritage observed, “The bold relief elements deliver exceptional visual appeal when paired with the softly blended multicolor toning that encompasses each side in somewhat concentric hues that leave the centers cool lavender-blue.” For reference, one of the two PCGS MS-66+ full steps issues sold for $3,760 at last year’s FUN auction.

