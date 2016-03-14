Deep Cameo 1951 Roosevelt dime elusive

One of the two finest PCGS certified Proof 1951 Roosevelt dimes with Deep Cameo contrast, graded Proof 68 Deep Cameo, sold for $14,100 at the Dallas ANA National Money Show auction.

An 1842 Seated Liberty, Small Date quarter dollar graded Proof 64 Cameo by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. sold for $88,125 and was the top lot at Heritage’s March 3 to 6 auctions held during the American Numismatic Association National Money Show in the auction firm’s hometown of Dallas. The rarity previously brought $126,500 when offered at Heritage’s April 19, 2008, Central States Numismatic Society auction and is one of just six confirmed examples. In total the auction brought more than $8 million.

Here is one of three other lots that caught my eye.

1951 Roosevelt dime, Professional Coin Grading Service Proof 68 Deep Cameo

$14,100

Proof 1951 Roosevelt dimes are not rare by any stretch of the imagination with a mintage of 57,500 coins that were sold in Proof sets directly to collectors. However, in top grades it becomes tougher and with Deep Cameo contrast between the fields and devices, it is elusive.

The Dallas ANA auction offered a 1951 dime graded Proof 68 Deep Cameo by PCGS — one of the two finest Deep Cameo examples certified at PCGS — and it sold for $14,100. Heritage observed, “This incredible PR68 specimen is among the finest-known survivors of this important date, with sharply detailed design elements and deeply mirrored fields that contrast dramatically with the frosty devices to create an intense cameo effect.”

Back in 2014 Heritage sold a comparable example for $23,500, but at that time it was the sole representative in this grade, while today there are two.

