Half dollar significant with hairlines, color: Market Analysis

Franklin half dollars are popular with collectors in Proof because the spare design just looks good as a Proof, with deeply mirrored fields and — sometimes — frosty devices. Here are three Proof Franklin half dollars from Heritage’s recent June 4 to 7 auctions held during California’s Long Beach Expo. Each is a handsome representative of the popular design by John R. Sinnock that depicts Benjamin Franklin on the obverse and the Liberty Bell on the reverse.

The Coin

1951 Franklin half dollar, Proof 68

The Price

$4,464

The Story

This 1951 Franklin half dollar graded PCGS Proof 68 is one of just two in this grade at PCGS and is used to illustrate the issue at the PCGS CoinFacts site.

It’s from a relatively low mintage of 57,500 pieces, and while Proof 67 examples can sometimes be found for less than $1,000, this example is exceptional both for its absence of hairlines and for its deep blue, purple and golden toning that clings to the rims.

Cameo examples are infrequently found for this date, and PCGS has graded 18 in Proof 67 Cameo with none finer among the Cameos, while the finest Deep Cameo PCGS examples are graded Proof 66.

The other PCGS Proof 68 example is completely untoned and fully brilliant. It sold for $6,900 at an April 28, 2006, Heritage auction.

Keep reading this Market Analysis:

1957 Franklin half dollar displays strong 'black and white' effect

1950 Franklin half dollar is a bold cameo that has collectors buzzing

More from CoinWorld.com:

Policy by eBay exempts some numismatic items from Confederate flag ban

1970-S Lincoln, Small Date cent discovery a keeper: Found in Rolls

Where did the Proof Jackie Kennedy coins go?

Legislation calls for commemorative coins celebrating 50th anniversary of Apollo 11

2015-W American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin goes on sale July 30

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!