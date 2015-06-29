Franklin half dollar is a bold cameo: Market Analysis

Franklin half dollars are popular with collectors in Proof because the spare design just looks good as a Proof, with deeply mirrored fields and — sometimes — frosty devices. Here are three Proof Franklin half dollars from Heritage’s recent June 4 to 7 auctions held during California’s Long Beach Expo. Each is a handsome representative of the popular design by John R. Sinnock that depicts Benjamin Franklin on the obverse and the Liberty Bell on the reverse.

The Coin

1950 Franklin half dollar, Proof 67 Cameo

The Price

$9,987.50

The Story

1950 represents the first year of the Proof Franklin half dollar, and Proof examples were struck at the Philadelphia Mint each year until the series ended in 1963.

This example graded Proof 67 Cameo by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. has virtually no toning, and as Heritage notes, “Unlike many of the 1950 proofs, there are no distracting hairlines from overzealous die polishing.” The result is that the frosted devices contrast against the mirrored fields. It sold for $9,987.50.

This example is among the finest graded with just one NGC example in a numerically finer grade with Cameo designation. Deep Cameo examples are extremely rare with just a handful known, although with a mintage of 51,386 pieces it is somewhat plentiful in lower grades, with the typical example grading Proof 64 to Proof 65. At the same auction, a Professional Coin Grading Service Proof 64 Cameo example realized $763.75.

Keep reading this Market Analysis:

1957 Franklin half dollar displays strong 'black and white' effect

1951 Franklin half dollar significant with its hairlines, deep colors

More from CoinWorld.com:

2015-W American Liberty, High Relief gold coin to be 1-ounce, $100 face value issue

Policy by eBay exempts some numismatic items from Confederate flag ban

1970-S Lincoln, Small Date cent discovery a keeper: Found in Rolls

Legislation calls for commemorative coins celebrating 50th anniversary of Apollo 11

Where did the Proof Jackie Kennedy coins go?

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!