Both sides showcase rich “target toning” in a variety of opulent jewel tones. The coin also carries the full step designation, indicating at least five steps on Monticello are visible and none are joined or fused together, neither created that way nor subsequently damaged.

At $6,000, this colorful 1949-D Jefferson 5-cent piece graded MS-67 full steps offered at the ANA auctions improved on the $2,280 it realized just six months earlier at auction.

The 1949-D Jefferson 5-cent piece, like many other coins, is a common issue in its series. However, this mid-century marvel, graded PCGS MS-67 full steps, is tied with just eight others as the finest known and brought $6,000 at the recent American Numismatic Association auctions.

It would be tough to imagine a more attractive example than this one. Both sides showcase rich “target toning” in a variety of opulent jewel tones.

This one also crossed the block recently, trading for $2,280 at Heritage’s February Long Beach auctions where that cataloger wrote, “The hallmark is undoubtedly the magnificent multicolor toning that covers each side in shades of pastel blue, green, yellow, pink, violet, and orange.”

PCGS reserves the full step designation for Mint State Jefferson 5-cent pieces with at least five steps on Monticello visible, adding, “Any steps that join or fuse together, whether created that way or subsequently damaged, cannot be considered for the Full Steps designation.”

