1949 5¢ coin with opulent rainbow
- Published: Sep 11, 2018, 7 AM
The 1949-D Jefferson 5-cent piece, like many other coins, is a common issue in its series. However, this mid-century marvel, graded PCGS MS-67 full steps, is tied with just eight others as the finest known and brought $6,000 at the recent American Numismatic Association auctions.
It would be tough to imagine a more attractive example than this one. Both sides showcase rich “target toning” in a variety of opulent jewel tones.
Inside Coin World: Coal company scrip has connection to movie Among the columns exclusive to subscribers in the Sept. 24 issue of Coin World is one about coal company scrip with a movie connection.
This one also crossed the block recently, trading for $2,280 at Heritage’s February Long Beach auctions where that cataloger wrote, “The hallmark is undoubtedly the magnificent multicolor toning that covers each side in shades of pastel blue, green, yellow, pink, violet, and orange.”
PCGS reserves the full step designation for Mint State Jefferson 5-cent pieces with at least five steps on Monticello visible, adding, “Any steps that join or fuse together, whether created that way or subsequently damaged, cannot be considered for the Full Steps designation.”
