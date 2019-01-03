The 1943 Washington quarter dollar has blazing luster and just a bit of golden color hugging the rims.

The?Philadelphia Mint?produced?nearly 100?million?Washington quarter dollars in 1943 and examples in nearly all grades are common and widely available.

The certified population is even hearty in Mint State 66, with Professional Coin Grading Service grading more than 1,000 examples. With 127 PCGS MS-67 survivors somewhat satisfying collector demand, these sell for under $300 at auction.

Inside Coin World: Finding a 1923-S Peace dollar in circulation: We preview columns exclusive to the Jan. 14 print and digital editions of Coin World, including “Found in Rolls” and “Detecting Counterfeits.”

The 19 PCGS MS-67+ representatives bring more than $1,000 when offered, and there are just four in MS-68 that share the title as the finest certified at PCGS.

One of these, carrying a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker recognizing quality within the grade, sold for $9,407.25 at a Dec. 16, 2018, GreatCollections auction. It had blazing luster and just a bit of golden color hugging the rims.

The last PCGS MS-68 example offered at auction was in 2013, when Heritage sold one with heavier toning, also with a CAC sticker, for $11,162.50. Then it was one of just two certified in the grade, and the past five years have seen two additional examples graded MS-68 by PCGS.

